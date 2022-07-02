Report: Liverpool and Chelsea Set to Battle It Out for Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot

Chelsea and Liverpool could be facing off in a transfer battle this summer for one of Juventus' midfielders.

Todd Boehly is clearly in the market for a new midfielder this summer with the Blues being linked to the likes of Lazio’s Sergej Milinkovic-Savic & Ajax's Frenkie de Jong.

With it being rumoured that Ruben Loftus-Cheek could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge next season, it could open the door for a new midfielder to join Thomas Tuchel's side.

IMAGO / Marco Canoniero

One player who has seemingly been on a lot of Premier League clubs' radars for a while is Juventus' Adrien Rabiot.

However, since joining Juve in 2019, after leaving PSG for free, the Frenchman hasn't really impressed.

These poor performances could be a reason why the Italian side are looking to cash in on the 27-year-old this summer.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side have been long-term admirers of the Frenchman and they have recently been linked with a move for him.

IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

However, according to the Italian press, via Liverpool Offside , Chelsea are also in the race for Rabiot this summer.

The report claims that both sides are currently 'courting' the 27-year-old French international.

It still remains to be seen if Rabiot will leave Juve as he is currently earning a healthy £175,000 per week in Turin.

If he was to join Tuchel's side then he would surely have to take a pay cut as Chelsea would only give that amount of money to a guaranteed starting midfielder.

