Happy 4th of July America and happy 246th birthday. Relatively young compared to many nations around the world, but what we lack for in age we make up for in freedom. These are some turbulent times for us here in the United States, but with freedom, you must expect some disagreements. I may not agree with your opinion but I respect your right to have it, as long as you are not violating someone else's rights (acting within reason). Just like any family we may have some issues and we learn from our mistakes, but in the end, we are all Americans. Let's face it if the U.S.A. isn't your favorite there are lots of places to move to.

TOMS RIVER, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO