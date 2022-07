G-code is a type of computer code that instructs machines on how to perform certain tasks. It is widely used in manufacturing and can control everything from the speed of a machine to the temperature of its heater. If you're looking to start using G-code in your own work, there are a few things you need to know before you get started. In this guide, we'll take a look at what G-code files are and how you can prepare one for use on your own 3D printer or CNC machine.

