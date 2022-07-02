How to Block a Video or Channel on YouTube Kids

Snapchat has announced a new premium subscription service known as Snapchat+, for some reason. Snapchat is one of the biggest social media apps out there and has rapidly grown since its inception over a decade ago. The app began as a new way to communicate with friends, allowing users to share pictures with each other that would delete after opening. Of course, people found creative ways to use this and then the app continued to evolve with new features. Over time, Snapchat began adding filters, videos, video chats, animated characters, "stories", and even bite-sized news features for publications to utilize. It's a very unique app and although there have been attempts to mimic some of its popular features on other platforms, no one has really managed to compete at Snapchat's level.

