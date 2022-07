When Will Anderson did not get an invite to the Heisman Trophy ceremony last season, there was some outrage. The Alabama pass rusher was able to record 101 tackles, 31.0 tackles for a loss, and 17.5 sacks throughout his 15 appearances. Even with the eye-popping numbers, Anderson will be hoping to better them this upcoming season.

