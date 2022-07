Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen opened up about his mental health struggles in a post he shared on his Instagram Tuesday. “The pressure we feel as athletes is insurmountable and can be too much at times,” Cohen said in the post. “I don’t want to focus on the bad though, I want to shed light on the good that has come of this. (one of the lessons I learned here lol.) Herren Wellness has taught me so many things about myself and life that I am eternally grateful for. The biggest lesson, it’s okay to not be okay, but it is not okay to not say you’re not okay.

