Aerosmith drummer's wife Linda Kramer dead at 55

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife has died at 55. An obituary for Linda confirmed that she died on June 22 and the cause of death has not been shared. "She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of nearly 13 years, Joey Kramer of Magnolia, Texas, a founding member of...
Aerosmith front-man Steven Tyler is out of rehab and doing "extremely well." Fox News Digital confirmed on Saturday that the singer checked out of the facility earlier this week and stayed longer than the required 30 days. A representative for Tyler shared that the singer is "doing extremely well and...
Steven Tyler, 74, is reportedly out of rehab and doing great! The Aerosmith legend reportedly checked himself out of rehab earlier this week after what is described as a successful stay, per TMZ. A source told the outlet that he stayed longer than 30 days, that he is completely “clean and sober,” and that he is doing “amazingly well.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Steven’s reps, but they haven’t immediately responded.
Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee continues to gut it out on tour while playing with broken ribs. And now the details behind how he broke his ribs has been made public. Lee's wife Brittany Furlan shared the info in a Snapchat video (seen below) that has circulated online. Lee has...
MARSHFIELD - Steven Tyler appears to be doing well, weeks after Aerosmith announced he was entering a treatment program due to a relapse.The 74-year-old dropped by the police station in Marshfield, where he has lived, and posed for a photo behind Chief Phillip Tavares' desk."The circle of life … we all want to be pro athletes, pro athletes want to be movie stars, movie stars want to be Rock Stars and Rock Stars want to be cops….. well….."DREAM ON"……..Mr. Tyler….. that desk you're at is taken!" the department posted to Facebook.The Boston-band in May canceled its summer Las Vegas residency dates, saying that Tyler relapsed while managing pain from a foot surgery. Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park on Sept. 8.Earlier in the week, Island Creek Oysters shared a photo of Tyler visiting the farm in Duxbury."Love it when our friends visit us at work," Island Creek said.
Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
A MODEL and influencer has died by suicide after worrying fans by deleting almost all of her Instagram photos. Niece Waidhofer, 31, passed away in Houston, Texas, her family revealed. They told TMZ: “She was very open with her followers about her struggles, even wanting to help followers who also...
Bret Michaels is recovering after he was hospitalized Thursday night. The 59-year-old musician was taken to a hospital in Nashville, Tennessee after suffering an undisclosed medical emergency just before the band Poison was set to perform as part of the Stadium Tour with Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.
Adele is opening up about how her canceled Las Vegas residency impacted her. On Sunday, the singer spoke to BBC Radio 4’s "Desert Island Discs" where she reflected on her last-minute decision to call off her shows in Sin City earlier this year. "I definitely felt everyone’s disappointed, and...
Beloved singer-songwriter couple Moira Dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez have announced a split, with the latter confessing to being unfaithful in the marriage. On May 31, Hernandez shared a joint statement via Facebook that revealed he and Dela Torre, who competed on The Voice's Philippine spinoff, were ending their three-year marriage. "It is with a heavy heart that after three years of marriage, we announce that we are parting ways," the statement read. "Our love and respect for each other remains. We request for privacy during this difficult time."
Perhaps the fact that so many country music songs are ballads about breakups is related to the fact that a lot of country music stars have run into their own troubles with marriage. While celebrities,...
Click here to read the full article. Adele returned to the stage this weekend for her first concerts of the 30 era, but in a new interview with BBC 4 Radio, her mind was still on the shows she didn’t perform: The last-minute postponement of her Las Vegas residency.
“I definitely felt everyone’s disappointment and I was devastated and I was frightened about letting them down,” Adele told Desert Island Discs host Lauren Laverne of the postponed Weekends With Adele residency.
“I thought I could pull it together and make it work and I couldn’t, and I stand by that decision. I’m...
Tyler Sanders, a former child actor with recent guest-star roles on 9-1-1- Lone Star and The Rookie, is dead at the age of 18. “The cause of death is unknown and currently being investigated. We can’t comment further beyond this,” talent agent Pedro Tapia told the New York Post. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tyler, who had been working in show business since the age of 10, was nominated ror an Emmy last year for his work in Just Add Magic: Mystery City, a Prime Video series.
Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon's family just grew by two!. The Mama June: From Hot to Not alum shared the first photos of her newborn twins with Page Six on Monday. In the family photos, 22-year-old Pumpkin is pictured beside husband Joshua Efird, daughter Ella Grace, 4, son Bentley Jameson, 11 months, and younger sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson.
Justin Timberlake is soaking up some Father's Day love with his sons and wife Jessica Biel. On Sunday, the couple celebrated the holiday by sharing rare photos of their two sons Phineas, 22 months, and Silas, 7. The 41-year-old singer posted an adorable Instagram photo of his boys playing on the piano together.
Is Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson engaged? The 16-year-old wore a diamond ring on that finger in a snapshot from the first photos of her sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon‘s 1-month-old twins. The image, which was released June 20 and can be seen below, shows Alana spending time with her family while sporting a diamond ring on her left ring finger. This fueled speculation that Alana’s engaged to her boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20.
Julia Roberts shared a mere glimpse into her decades-long marriage to Danny Moder with an Instagram snap honoring their 20-year wedding anniversary on the Fourth of July. The 54-year-old Academy Award-winning actress posted a charming photo of the couple wrapped up in a sweet embrace with the caption, "TWENTY." She...
George Jones and Tammy Wynette were country music royalty as a couple, but their marriage didn’t last. How did his last wife, who eventually became his widow, feel about his ongoing working relationship with his ex?
Back in 1989, one of country music’s most iconic couple’s, Waylon Jennings and Jessi Colter, took the stage to duet an old classic, “Suspicious Minds.”. First written and recorded by Mark James in 1968, it was made extremely popular by Elvis in 1969 and became the last #1 single of his career in the United States, and is now known as one of his signature songs.
Click here to read the full article. Bruno ‘Pop N Taco’ Falcon, street dancing pioneer and star of the 1984 hit film Breakin’, died Saturday at the age of 58.
Falcon died of natural causes in Long Beach, CA, his sister Diana Wolgamott confirmed to multiple outlets, including local ABC affiliate ABC7.
The news has also been shared by other family members, friends, and collaborators on social media including Toni Basil who remembered Falcon via Twitter.
“Rest In Peace My long time dear beautiful friend and collaborator over many years- the legendary ground breaking brilliant dancer Pop-n-Taco Bruno Falcon. June 10, 1964-July 2,...
