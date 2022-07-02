ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia, TX

Aerosmith drummer's wife Linda Kramer dead at 55

By Janelle Ash
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAerosmith drummer Joey Kramer’s wife has died at 55. An obituary for Linda confirmed that she died on June 22 and the cause of death has not been shared. "She is survived by her beloved husband and soulmate of nearly 13 years, Joey Kramer of Magnolia, Texas, a founding member of...

www.foxnews.com

