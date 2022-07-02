Aerosmith drummer's wife Linda Kramer dead at 55

MARSHFIELD - Steven Tyler appears to be doing well, weeks after Aerosmith announced he was entering a treatment program due to a relapse.The 74-year-old dropped by the police station in Marshfield, where he has lived, and posed for a photo behind Chief Phillip Tavares' desk."The circle of life … we all want to be pro athletes, pro athletes want to be movie stars, movie stars want to be Rock Stars and Rock Stars want to be cops….. well….."DREAM ON"……..Mr. Tyler….. that desk you're at is taken!" the department posted to Facebook.The Boston-band in May canceled its summer Las Vegas residency dates, saying that Tyler relapsed while managing pain from a foot surgery. Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park on Sept. 8.Earlier in the week, Island Creek Oysters shared a photo of Tyler visiting the farm in Duxbury."Love it when our friends visit us at work," Island Creek said.

4 DAYS AGO