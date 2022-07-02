ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Peele Reveals Viral ‘Jupiter’s Claim’ Website Filled with ‘Nope’ Easter Eggs

By Christian Zilko
 3 days ago
One of the most anticipated films of the summer is “ Nope ,” Jordan Peele ’s mysterious horror project that he promises is “the Great American UFO Story .” Fans have slowly begun to piece elements of the story together from the film’s multiple cryptic trailers . But if “Us” and “Get Out” taught us any lessons, it’s that when Jordan Peele is behind the camera, you never know what you’re going to get.

On Friday, fans got another hint about what they might be in for when the movie hits theaters later this month. Peele tweeted a link to a new website for “Jupiter’s Claim,” a fictional amusement park inspired by the California Gold Rush.

The interactive website details the many attractions at the fictional amusement park, including the Theatre, Bank, General Store, and Winkin’ Well. Visitors to the site are guided by Ricky “Jupe” Park, the character that Steven Yeun plays in “Nope.”

“This is Jupe’s place, and he welcomes you with open arms,” the introduction reads. “Here at Jupiter’s Claim, there are horses to behold, a general store to visit, and the Sundae Saloon to knock back a few spirits. While you’re here, don’t forget to collect your Jupe Jangle for the most revealing attraction: the Winkin’ Well — where every conceivable wish could come true.”

Navigating the site reveals a number of Easter Eggs about Peele’s upcoming film. The general store shows merchandise from “Kid Sheriff,” a fictional movie within “Nope.” The bank consists of a virtual shell game that fans can play to earn “Jangle” money that allows you to access other parts of the site. And a park map gives fans a detailed look at one of the film’s key settings. In true Peele fashion, the site’s music and color palette shifts from bright and sunny to dark and ominous, promising something sinister lingering under the surface.

“Nope” is written and directed by Jordan Peele, and stars Daniel Kaluuya , Keke Palmer, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Steven Yeun, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Graye, and Oz Perkins.

Universal Pictures is set to release “Nope” July 22 in theaters.

