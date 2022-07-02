ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

How Will P.J. Tucker Fit In With Philadelphia's Lineup?

By Declan Harris
All 76ers
All 76ers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MDNyu_0gTC0u0h00

On Wednesday night, the Philadelphia 76ers came to an agreement with free-agent P.J. Tucker, signing him to a three-year contract that is expected to be $33 million dollars.

For the Sixers, this signing will help fill the void left by the departure of Danny Green to the Memphis Grizzlies on draft night. Tucker offers a similar offensive game to Green as both like to shoot the three, yet the additional inches which Tucker has helps him drive inside.

Last season, Tucker averaged 7.6 points per game along with 2.1 assists and 5.5 rebounds, which are all career averages for the 11-year-veteran.

View the original article to see embedded media.

With this addition, Philadelphia has plenty of options to play with when it comes to forwards, as on top of Tucker, there lies Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Paul Reed, and Georges Niang.

Out of those other forwards, only Harris, Thybulle, and Niang saw regular minutes, with Reed coming in for the end of games or if any of the other forwards were unavailable.

With Green's spot in the starting lineup being left open, it initially made sense for Thybulle to grab the spot, yet Tucker may change that. Thybulle provides the Sixers with elite-level defense yet struggles at times with the offensive part of his game. On the other hand, Tucker provides more consistency with his offensive production, shooting 49 percent from the field, which includes 41 percent from deep.

This debate of who would start does come with a big asterisk for Tucker. It would require him to play small forward, which is something he hasn't done consistently in nearly six years. During the previous five seasons, Tucker has spent more time as a power forward, only switching to the three during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Unless Harris is traded away, which there are rumors about , it's unlikely that Tucker would appear in the starting lineup as a power forward. Yet, there still lies a chance for him to battle with Thybulle for the other forward position.

In any case, Tucker will help bring the veteran and NBA champion mentality to the roster, which is full of young and developing players, which is important as it means the impact Green made on his teammates will not be erased.

Regardless, the acquisition of Tucker is just another step in the Sixers' Front Office's quest to create a bench that will allow their franchise superstars to catch their breath while not having to worry about the score.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH

More Sixers News:

Summer League Sixers: With the 2022 NBA Summer League coming up, the Philadelphia 76ers announced the official roster on Friday afternoon. For the second-straight season, former G League MVP Paul Reed will headline the roster alongside other Sixers veterans Isaiah Joe, Jaden Springer, and Charles Bassey. In addition, the Sixers will have their new signee Trevelin Queen out in Salt Lake City and Las Vegas to show off his skill set on his new team. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

In Philly At Last: After a public plea from Joel Embiid, and countless rumors about needing a P.J. Tucker-like player in Philadelphia, the Sixers found their guy in P.J. Tucker himself. With a player option attached to his contract for the 2022-2023 season, Tucker opted out from re-joining the Miami Heat for next year. At the opening of free agency, Tucker landed himself a three-year contract to join James Harden, Embiid, and the 76ers. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Gilbert Arenas Urges LeBron James, Kevin Durant, And Kyrie Irving To Team Up On The Lakers: "You Did Enough Against Each Other, Let's Do It Together."

The Brooklyn Nets were widely expected to become a perennial contender for years to come when they acquired Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 and it seemed like a foregone conclusion that they would win soon when James Harden joined a season later. However, that has all fallen apart spectacularly, with Irving and Durant now both set to leave after KD requested a trade from the franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Philadelphia, TN
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Pennsylvania Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Philadelphia, PA
Basketball
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
Memphis, TN
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
fadeawayworld.net

Dell Curry's Hilarious Comment To Baby Stephen Curry After He Missed A Few Shots: "You're Shooting Bricks, Man."

Stephen Curry is an undisputed great in the NBA, someone that has forever changed the way the game of basketball is played at the highest level. His skill set is as unique as anyone's in the history of the league; the handles and the touch are marvelous to witness. But what truly sets him apart is his shooting, the unlimited range that Curry has displayed in his career has children today shooting from 40 feet away.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Georges Niang
Person
Charles Bassey
Person
Matisse Thybulle
Person
Jaden Springer
Person
Tobias Harris
Person
Joel Embiid
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers
FastBreak on FanNation

Huge News About James Wiseman

On June 29, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported that James Wiseman went through a full contact practice. Slater: "James Wiseman went through the Warriors' summer league contact practice today. He won't play in the two Chase Center SL games this weekend. Warriors aiming for a Wiseman summer league appearance at some point in Las Vegas, if he trends well."
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

On Saturday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to J.R. Smith that went viral on Twitter. James quote tweeted a tweet from Smith and wrote: "That's so dope Swish!! So damn happy and proud of you more and more each day!!" The two played together on two different teams in...
NBA
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers

Comments / 0

Community Policy