The Edmonton Oilers know as well as the other top teams in the NHL that the draft is where you build a winning franchise. They have enjoyed a good amount of success through the draft even though, like every team, they have missed on a few picks. But sometimes teams can make it up later in the draft, and that’s exactly what we are going to look at; four players the Oilers got in later rounds that have bright futures ahead of them.

NHL ・ 17 HOURS AGO