3-acre grass fire erupts during fireworks show near NW Harris Co. church

By Benjamin Fain
 3 days ago

During the Fourth of July holiday weekend, firefighters are warning people about the danger of fires sparked by fireworks due to drought conditions in southeast Texas.

A three-acre grass fire erupted during a fireworks show near Second Baptist Church's Cypress campus Friday night, according to the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office.

According to a post on the church's Facebook page, the show was scheduled to start at 9 p.m.

By 9:15 p.m., firefighters were working to put out grass fires in the field next to the church.

The HCFMO said firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly because firefighters were on standby, which is standard procedure for professional fireworks shows in Harris County.

"Our office inspects and permits all of these shoots. The fireworks display is licensed through the state of Texas," according to Lt. James Singleton with the HCFMO.

People watching the show said the fire spread on the ground as fireworks continued to go off in the sky.

"Small bits of fire started, and then it just progressively got bigger and bigger. The wind spread more embers across the dry patch of land," said Clayton Siems, 15.

Authorities urge people to watch professional firework shows this Independence Day weekend so firefighters can respond quickly due to drought conditions.

"It is a very dangerous time. The fuel, the grass, is very dry and ready to ignite. Due to state law, we are unable to ban fireworks. There are deadlines that have to be met, and it was not dry enough at the time (for those deadlines)," said Singleton.

Officials caution that if you set off fireworks at home, to not drink alcohol, keep fireworks away from children, and keep them outside your home in a fire-safe container after they are used.

Katy-Area Sees Multiple Fires Linked to Fireworks

Katy-area residents celebrated Fourth of July with fun fireworks making it a busy night for local authorities. Firefighters contained multiple fires but still caution residents of ongoing dry conditions. Elyson resident Wayne Westbrook took this picture of a grass fire last night. Photo credit: Wayne Westbrook. Local Firefighters Stayed Busy...
HCSO: Man with gunshot wounds dropped off at Highlands fire station

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Harris County deputies say they have little information to go on after a man was dropped off at a Highlands fire station with several gunshot wounds. The man was taken by Life Flight from the fire station on 2301 E. Wallisville Road to a nearby hospital, where he is in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.
Spring FD Battling Fireworks Related Grass Fire in Spring Landing Subdivision

The Spring Fire Department is battling a grass fire in the Spring Landing subdivision. The incident is happening in the 20500 block of Spring Bluff Lane. It is reported that a field behind the neighborhood is on fire and is threatening several backyard fences. The fire was reportedly started by fireworks.
DROWNING ON LAKE CONROE

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol along with North Montgomery County Fire and Conroe Fire are currently searching for a 26-year-old male who was last seen after he jumped off a boat in the Little Lake Creek Cove of Lake Conroe.
Grass Fire in Median Between I-45 Mainlanes and Feeder Road

The Spring Fire Department is responding to a reported grass fire in the median between the mainlanes and feeder road. The fire is on the southbound mainlanes of I-45 near Spring Cypress. Smoke visible via Houston Transtar. Expect minor traffic delays. —————— Incident Type: Grass/Woods Fire...
Grass fire puts stop to firework show at Cypress church

CYPRESS, Texas - A night of fun and excitement soon turned frightening after a fireworks show at a church in Cypress Friday night resulted in a grass fire nearby. The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office says it was called around 10 p.m. for a grass fire in a field adjacent to Second Baptist Church on Northwest Freeway. Cy-Fair FD assisted in getting the flames under control.
Authorities release identity of victim who drowned at Lake Conroe on July 4

CONROE, Texas – Authorities have recovered the body of a man who drowned at Lake Conroe on the Fourth of July. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Binh Le, of the San Antonio area. According to the Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable’s Office, just before 3 p.m., the...
