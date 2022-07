Louisville Basketball was part of the latest storyline in college hoops in the past month, mainly because they were reportedly linked with Memphis transfer Emoni Bates. After he entered the NCAA transfer portal, he gave a final list of six team options that included the Cardinals. They, at one point, were viewed as legit favorites to win his signature but in the end, it was the Eastern Michigan Eagles of the MAC that got his commitment.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO