ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

What Is the Origin of COVID-19 Variants Like Omicron?

By Tel-Aviv University
scitechdaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study explains where COVID-19 variants come from. New research shows that people with weakened immune systems are more likely to get chronic infections and produce virus variants that bear multiple antibody-resistant mutations. However, there is good news. While many distinct variations develop in immunocompromised individuals, their likelihood of spreading...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Intense Exercise Can Increase Your Risk of Catching Infectious Diseases Like COVID-19

The relationship between exercise intensity and infection risk. The relationship between exercise intensity and the emission and concentration of aerosol particles in exhaled air has not been well understood up to this point. A Munich research team has shown using a unique experimental setup that aerosol emissions rise exponentially with high levels of physical activity. This means indoor athletic events have an increased risk of infectious diseases like COVID-19.
WORKOUTS
Healthline

Heart Arrhythmia After COVID-19 Vaccine: A Very Rare Side Effect

Arrhythmia affects the rate or rhythm at which the heart beats. Your heart might beat too fast (tachycardia), too slow (bradycardia), too early (premature contraction), or erratically (fibrillation). Arrhythmia can also be a sign of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. Myocarditis is a very rare side effect of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Small study reveals how immune response triggered by COVID-19 may damage the brain

A study from the National Institutes of Health describes the immune response triggered by COVID-19 infection that damages the brain's blood vessels and may lead to short- and long-term neurological symptoms. In a study published in Brain, researchers from the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) examined brain changes in nine people who died suddenly after contracting the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

A Potential Cure for AIDS: Defeating HIV With a Single Injection

The technology also has the potential to be developed into a cure for AIDS. A new study from Tel Aviv University proposes a novel AIDS treatment that could be turned into a vaccine or a one-time treatment for HIV patients. The research explored modifying type B white blood cells in the patient’s body to release anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus. Dr. Adi Barzel and Ph.D. student Alessio Nehmad led the study, which was conducted in partnership with the Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov), the George S. Wise department of life sciences, and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies. The study was carried out in cooperation with other researchers from Israel and the United States. The findings were published recently in the renowned journal Nature Biotechnology.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nature Medicine#Cancer Research#Reproduction#Covid#Omicron#Tel Aviv University
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

Some Viruses Can Make Your Blood Smell Tastier to Mosquitoes

After the infection, changed aroma attracts mosquitoes, bite the host, drink their infected blood, and then spread the virus to the next victim. Infection with the Zika and dengue fever viruses affects the smell of mice and humans, according to a study published in Cell today. The changed aroma attracts mosquitoes, bite the host, drink their infected blood, and then spread the virus to the next victim.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Discovered epigenetic alterations associated with COVID-19 related severe inflammatory syndrome in childhood

Researchers from the Cancer Epigenetics group led by Dr. Manel Esteller at the Josep Carreras Leukaemia Research Institute and Dr. Aurora Pujol, from the Bellvitge Biomedical Research Institute (IDIBELL), have identified an epigenetic signature associated with the development of the Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) after a SARS-CoV-2 virus infection. The signature has been named EPIMISC, in line with previous studies on the epigenetics of COVID-19 from the same team.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
HIV
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

A single respiratory tract infection early in life reroutes healthy microbiome development and affects adult metabolism in a preclinical animal model

In adult animals, acute viral infections only temporarily alter the composition of both respiratory and intestinal commensal microbiota, potentially due to the intrinsic stability of this microbial ecosystem. In stark contrast, commensal bacterial communities are rather vulnerable to perturbation in infancy. Animal models proved that disruption of a balanced microbiota development e.g., by antibiotics treatment early in life, increases the probability for metabolic disorders in adults. Importantly, infancy is also a phase in life with high incidence of acute infections. We postulated that acute viral infections in early life might pose a similarly severe perturbation and permanently shape microbiota composition with long-term physiological consequences for the adult host. As a proof of concept, we infected infant mice with a sub-lethal dose of influenza A virus. We determined microbiota composition up to early adulthood (63 days) from small intestine by 16S rRNA gene-specific next-generation sequencing. Infected mice underwent long-lasting changes in microbiota composition, associated with increase in fat mass. High-fat-high-glucose diet promoted this effect while co-housing with mock-treated animals overwrote the weight gain. Our data suggest that in the critical phase of infancy even a single silent viral infection could cast a long shadow and cause long-term microbiota perturbations, affecting adult host physiology.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Google’s Powerful Artificial Intelligence Spotlights a Human Cognitive Glitch

It is easy for people to mistake fluent speech for fluent thought. When you read a sentence like this one, your past experience leads you to believe that it’s written by a thinking, feeling human. And, in this instance, there is indeed a human typing these words: [Hi, there!] But these days, some sentences that appear remarkably humanlike are actually generated by AI systems that have been trained on massive amounts of human text.
SOFTWARE
natureworldnews.com

Research Discovers the Origins of Invasive Placentas in Eutherian Mammals

The preserved remnants of parts of the body, like bones, teeth, and turtle shells in the fossil record provide information about ancient life. In a recent study, researchers looked at the historical roots of one organ, the placenta, which is essential to pregnancy, using patterns of gene expression, or transcriptomics.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's disease affects most known biological pathways in the brain, researchers find

Nearly 6 million older adults have Alzheimer's disease in the United States, a number expected to double by 2050. Already the sixth leading cause of death, Alzheimer's disease is a complex neurodegenerative disease that causes memory loss, confusion, poor judgment, depression, delusions and agitation that robs people of their ability to live independently. Currently, the biological mechanisms underlying Alzheimer's disease are poorly understood; as a result, there are few effective treatments and no cure for the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Nerve Regeneration and Repair: Intermittent Fasting May Help Heal Nerve Damage

Intermittent fasting alters the gut bacteria activity of mice and increases their ability to recover from nerve damage. Scientists observed how fasting led to the gut bacteria increasing the production of a metabolite known as 3-Indolepropionic acid (IPA). This potent neuroprotective antioxidant is required for regenerating nerve fibers called axons – thread-like structures at the ends of nerve cells that send out electrochemical signals to other cells in the body. The new research is published in Nature and was conducted by researchers from Imperial College London.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Have Created a Comfortable Vest That Will Fix Your Posture

Machine learning allows self-powered fabric to correct posture. An important element of health is posture. Pain and discomfort can result from long-term bad posture, such as slouching or slumping to one side. Additionally, it has been shown to increase the chance of cardiovascular disease, vision issues, strokes, and musculoskeletal diseases. To avoid these issues and enhance the health of students and those in sedentary occupations, solutions are required to assist individuals in correcting their posture. The drawbacks of the available monitoring technologies have hindered their general adoption. Researchers have created a comfortable, long-lasting self-powered fabric that can be combined with sensors to help correct posture in real-time to address this issue.
HEALTH
The Independent

What is ‘cognition nutrition’? It could change the way you eat forever

When Farren Morgan signed up to life in the military he was on the cusp of his thirties. Surrounded by other new recruits to the army, he realised he needed to overhaul his diet to remain at his physical peak. Not only did he want to build the strongest body he possibly could, but he knew he’d need to keep mentally sharp too. He started researching the best foods to eat to protect the brain and help it reach optimum functioning – the so-called “cognition nutrition” diet.Increasingly popular among men, cognition nutrition is touted by dietitians as a food trend...
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

A new cause of Parkinson's disease-related cell death

There is currently no cure for Parkinson's disease (PD), and one of the main difficulties for developing treatments is that we don't know exactly how or why the disease occurs. It's generally believed that a buildup of Lewy bodies—cellular inclusions that mainly contain the brain-specific protein alpha-synuclein—causes cell death in key brain regions, leading to the typical symptoms of PD. However, a recent report published in Movement Disorders by researchers from Osaka University suggests that this may not be the only way in which PD-related cell death can occur.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy