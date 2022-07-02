ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Over 10 Million Bees Released When Semi-Truck Crashes On The Highway

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10 million bees were released after a semi-truck crashed on Interstate 80 in Utah earlier in the week. Officials said that the driver, who is a commercial beekeeper, tipped over after going around a curve too fast. The beekeeper had to be hospitalized due to injuries he sustained in the crash...

