AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department arrested a woman in connection to 103 stolen checks found in her possession, with a total of 24 victims impacted. Police responded to a bank in the 2300 block of East Anderson Lane June 30 following a suspicious person call. A woman was trying to open the front doors despite the bank being closed, and she’d previously been reported to APD for making death threats to bank employees at the location.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO