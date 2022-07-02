Former Tiger best in the NFL

A former Clemson football star in the NFL is at the top of an impressive list.

The Atlanta Falcons showed some love to A.J. Terrell via Twitter on Saturday, posting a graphic on the former Tiger and current Falcons cornerback being the top coverage player in 2021, according to Next Gen Stats.

Terrell is No. 1 on a list that also features Pro Bowlers like J.C. Jackson of the Los Angeles Chargers, Kevin Byard of the Tennessee Titans and Xavien Howard of the Miami Dolphins, among other standout NFL defensive backs.

Terrell was named as a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press after tallying 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble, 16 passes defended and three interceptions in 16 games last season.

A first-round pick of the Falcons in the 2020 NFL Draft (16th overall), Terrell didn’t allow more than 32 yards in coverage in a game this past season, allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games this past season and also recorded the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9), according to Pro Football Focus.

Additionally, per PFF, Terrell yielded only 200 yards over the course of the entire season.

