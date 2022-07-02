Salamonie Summer Festival returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth of July isn’t just a holiday to celebrate within the city. Some local neighborhoods are getting in on the action as well. The Woodhurst neighborhood in south Fort Wayne kicked off the holiday with its annual Independence Day Parade. Families walked and...
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The discussion over a potential Decatur slaughterhouse is beef that’s well done by now, as Tuesday marked the third time it has been on council. Over 100 showed up at the city council meeting with a wide range of opinions on the matter. From...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new 6,000 square-foot building during a ceremony Monday. The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum has been under construction since the beginning of the year and is expected to be completed later this summer. The building is adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 O’Day Road.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced that the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station due to the high temperatures and heat expected to hit the area. The cooling station at the conservatory, located at 1100 S. Calhoun St.,...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city. A new ranking would seem to agree. Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation. The...
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Local businesses Sunday are celebrating Independence Day at the Monroeville Farmer’s Market. Organizers said there’s fresh food including hot dogs, hamburgers and potato salad. As a bonus, local vendors have snacks, sweets and treats on hand. Nubby’s Sweet Creations announced on Facebook they’re...
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne officials are urging residents to stay off the streets as thousands in the area navigate power outages and flooding during storms overnight Tuesday. More than 13,000 customers were experiencing power outages Tuesday night in Allen County, according to the I&M outage map.
FORT WAYNE, Ind., (WANE) – Calling all pickle lovers. The Saint Joe Pick Festival is returning to the area! Located in Downtown Saint Joe, Indiana, the festival features all things pickle… from pickle competitions to pickle flavored ice cream. Guests will get to participate in parades, check out fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music, […]
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police received reports Sunday evening that the drive-through speaker at the Burger King on E Jefferson Boulevard had caught fire. Police say crews went to the scene. WANE 15 went to the scene and saw it operating normally. We will update this story as we learn more.
A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
When I picture my dream home, it definitely has an in-ground swimming pool. That was always Kitty Smith's vision, except she wanted to share it with her 29 great-grandchildren. Once she had that dream home at age 80, it quickly turned into a homeowner's nightmare. The Money Pit. After hearing...
It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died as a result of burns from fireworks. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive in Fort Wayne. The victim was taken to an...
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend is by taking flight on a plane dating back to World War II. Go back in time at the Airpower History Tour with WWII planes like the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, T-6 Texan, and P-51 Mustang Gunfighter. Flights range from 20 minutes to 40 minutes.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne and flooded roads and homes Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map showed several hundred customers without electricity. Most had power restored by mid-afternoon. Several roads had pooling water, making travel dangerous in...
WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A wheat field was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon in Wabash County. Fire crews battled the flames off Highway 13 in Urbana. Volunteer firefighters with the Urbana Community Fire Department announced the incident on Facebook. They thanked fire crews from the surrounding areas- including Roann, Lagro and Noble Township- who assisted to get the flames under control.
