Warren, IN

Salamonie Summer Festival returns

By Lydia Reuille
WANE-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN, Ind. (WANE) – The community of Salamonie Township has a full weekend of fun...

www.wane.com

WANE-TV

Fresh beef: Round 3 over Decatur slaughterhouse

DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – The discussion over a potential Decatur slaughterhouse is beef that’s well done by now, as Tuesday marked the third time it has been on council. Over 100 showed up at the city council meeting with a wide range of opinions on the matter. From...
DECATUR, IN
WANE-TV

Veterans group unveils name of 6,000 square foot expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Officials at the Veterans National Memorial Shrine & Museum unveiled the name of its new 6,000 square-foot building during a ceremony Monday. The W. Paul Wolf War History Museum has been under construction since the beginning of the year and is expected to be completed later this summer. The building is adjacent to the existing facility at 2122 O’Day Road.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

City announces cooling stations for high heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The City of Fort Wayne announced that the lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station due to the high temperatures and heat expected to hit the area. The cooling station at the conservatory, located at 1100 S. Calhoun St.,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne ranked worst city for recreation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city. A new ranking would seem to agree. Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a WalletHub report on 2022’s Best and Worst Cities for Recreation. The...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Monroeville Market has goods on theme for Independence Day

MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Local businesses Sunday are celebrating Independence Day at the Monroeville Farmer’s Market. Organizers said there’s fresh food including hot dogs, hamburgers and potato salad. As a bonus, local vendors have snacks, sweets and treats on hand. Nubby’s Sweet Creations announced on Facebook they’re...
MONROEVILLE, IN
WANE-TV

SEE IT: ‘Derecho deja vu’ after Northeast Indiana is hit by storms

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne officials are urging residents to stay off the streets as thousands in the area navigate power outages and flooding during storms overnight Tuesday. More than 13,000 customers were experiencing power outages Tuesday night in Allen County, according to the I&M outage map.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Pickle fans – an event for you heads to the area

FORT WAYNE, Ind., (WANE) – Calling all pickle lovers. The Saint Joe Pick Festival is returning to the area! Located in Downtown Saint Joe, Indiana, the festival features all things pickle… from pickle competitions to pickle flavored ice cream. Guests will get to participate in parades, check out fireworks, food vendors, kids activities, live music, […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Downtown Burger King up and running

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police received reports Sunday evening that the drive-through speaker at the Burger King on E Jefferson Boulevard had caught fire. Police say crews went to the scene. WANE 15 went to the scene and saw it operating normally. We will update this story as we learn more.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Current Publishing

‘Neighborhood bakery’ opens on Conner Street in Noblesville

A family-owned bakery and café that opened June 1 is quickly becoming popular in the Noblesville community. Debbie’s Daughters, on the ground floor of 12 Stars Media, 1236 Conner St., Noblesville, has sold homemade bakery items since 2020. The bakery recently opened a storefront and is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
washingtoncountyinsider.com

TheBiKeWriTer | Joining the family in Fairmount, IN; exploring home of James Dean

July 4, 2022 – AmazingRide, IN – Exploring row after row of headstones in Park Cemetery in Fairmount, IN, the childhood home of legendary actor James Dean. Wouldn’t you know it, the only one I wanted to see and someone was already sitting in front of it. Pam and her nephew Eric scooted across town in a golf cart. Eric was visiting for the holiday and that was their excitement for the evening… until they discovered they weren’t alone.
FAIRMOUNT, IN
readthereporter.com

Arcadia parties in the street every Thursday night till fall

It was Small Town Celebration night Thursday at the Arcadia Farmer’s Market. There was something for everyone, including live music, caboose rides on the Nickel Plate Express, multiple food trucks, karate demonstrations, crafts for the kids, freebies and over 17 vendors. The Arcadia Farmer’s Market is held from 5 to 8 p.m. each Thursday through September.
ARCADIA, IN
WLFI.com

Local fireworks shows on July Fourth

GREATER LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Here's a list of some of the July Fourth fireworks happening in the viewing area. In Tippecanoe County, you can head down to Riehle Plaza in Lafayette. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. on Monday. In White County, Indiana Beach will start...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WOWO News

Man dies of burns from fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man has died as a result of burns from fireworks. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. Sunday on the 4000 block of Lynfield Drive in Fort Wayne. The victim was taken to an...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Take a ride in WWII-era planes for the holiday weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One way to celebrate the Fourth of July weekend is by taking flight on a plane dating back to World War II. Go back in time at the Airpower History Tour with WWII planes like the B-24 Liberator Diamond Lil, T-6 Texan, and P-51 Mustang Gunfighter. Flights range from 20 minutes to 40 minutes.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Storms knock out power, flood roads in parts of Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Strong storms knocked out power in parts of Fort Wayne and flooded roads and homes Tuesday morning. The Indiana Michigan Power outage map showed several hundred customers without electricity. Most had power restored by mid-afternoon. Several roads had pooling water, making travel dangerous in...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fire crews battle flames in Urbana wheat field

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A wheat field was engulfed in flames Monday afternoon in Wabash County. Fire crews battled the flames off Highway 13 in Urbana. Volunteer firefighters with the Urbana Community Fire Department announced the incident on Facebook. They thanked fire crews from the surrounding areas- including Roann, Lagro and Noble Township- who assisted to get the flames under control.
WABASH COUNTY, IN
thingstodopost.org

The 5 best hotels in Logansport, United States

Discover the best hotels in Logansport, Indiana including Holiday Inn Express & Suites Logansport, an IHG Hotel, Super 8 by Wyndham Logansport, Quality Inn Conference Center, Holiday Inn Express & Suites Logansport, an IHG Hotel, Inntiquity, A Country Inn. 1. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Logansport, an IHG Hotel. 3939...
LOGANSPORT, IN

