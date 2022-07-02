ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Routt County, CO

Rainbow Family members hit with 283 enforcement actions

By Nick Wills
 3 days ago

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) – The annual gathering of the Rainbow Family’s members is underway in the Routt National Forest, and already, incident reports, written warnings, violation notices and arrests have been made.

The gathering is expected to draw 10,000 or more people who identify as members of the Rainbow Family of Living Light.

Rainbow Family members arrive in the Routt National Forest north of Steamboat Springs, Colo.
(AP Photo/Ed Andrieski, File)

Since the initial 1,000 arrivers, members of the Rainbow Family have continued to roll into Routt County, and as of Thursday, their numbers have reportedly grown to 6,050. In addition to this growth in attendees, officials with USDA have announced that 283 enforcement actions have been taken so far during this year’s celebration.

The enforcement came in response to issues that included damage to natural resources, narcotics possession, narcotics distribution, interference with federal officers, and having inoperable equipment.

‘I was the propagandist for the Oath Keepers’

“Colorado is home to world-renowned natural resources, but we know special care must be taken to preserve them for the benefit and enjoyment of current and future residents and visitors,” the Department of Natural Resources Executive Director Dan Gibbs said . “These large unsanctioned gatherings risk tremendous impacts to our lands, wildlife and communities, and it is my hope attendees of the Rainbow Family Gathering respect our great outdoors and take it upon themselves to proactively minimize resource degradation.”

The event is ongoing. FOX31 will update you as more information connected to the Rainbow Family Gathering is released.

