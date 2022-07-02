ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Hawkeyes snapshot profile: No. 33 Riley Moss

By Jacob Keppen
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43UIvb_0gTBxUGA00

Iowa is well regarded as one of the most potent defensive football programs in the country. Hawkeye football is synonymous with grit, toughness, and 11 players on the defense hustling to the ball.

While everyone knows about Iowa’s strength in the trenches, the secondary still really has not received their due praise. There are multiple defensive backs from Iowa in the NFL, from All-Pros Micah Hyde and Desmond King to newly-drafted New York Giant Dane Belton . Hyde recently called Iowa a cheat code for the NFL .

The secondary is no different for Iowa in 2022. While a ton of attention will be placed on their strong linebacker group, Iowa will once again be led by the secondary , specifically cornerback Riley Moss . A fifth-year senior, Moss is the leader of the defensive backs and is one of the best cornerbacks in the country .

A First-Team All-Big Ten selection last year, Moss was named the Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year as the top defensive back in the Big Ten. He also was named a Third-Team All-American by AP. He is on watchlists for multiple awards and looks to maintain his throne as the top defensive back in the Big Ten .

Preseason Player Profile

Hometown: Ankeney, IOWA.

Ht: 6-1

Wt: 193

Class in 2022: Senior

247Sports composite ranking

2018 two star / No. 248 cornerback / No. 13 player in Iowa

Career Stats

Defense & Fumbles Table
Tackles Def Int Fumbles
Year School Conf Class Pos G Solo Ast Tot Loss Sk Int Yds Avg TD PD FR Yds TD FF
* 2018 Iowa Big Ten FR DB 7 20 4 24 0.0 0.0 2 36 18.0 0 3 0 0
* 2019 Iowa Big Ten SO DB 4 5 0 5 1.0 0.0 2 7 3.5 0 3 0 0
2020 Iowa Big Ten JR DB 8 33 10 43 0.0 0.0 2 111 55.5 1 4 0 0
* 2021 Iowa Big Ten SR DB 11 34 5 39 3.0 0.0 4 85 21.3 2 5 1 0
2022 Iowa Big Ten SR DB
Career Iowa 92 19 111 4.0 0.0 10 239 23.9 3 15 1 0
Provided by CFB at Sports Reference : View Original Table
Generated 7/2/2022.

Depth Chart Overview

Moss will of course retain his position as the top cornerback on the Hawkeyes roster. He’s been Iowa’s go to corner for the past two years, and that certainly won’t change in 2022. Going beyond the depth chart, Moss will be the experienced leader of a Hawkeyes defense that brings a mix of seasoned veterans and young potential stars.

