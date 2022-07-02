ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Miguel Andujar wants to keep trade request conversation 'private'

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ce7Rn_0gTBxOD200

The last time Miguel Andujar was sent down the Triple-A, which at the time was his third demotion of the season, the former promising rookie reportedly asked Aaron Boone to be traded.

Boone wouldn’t comment on the discussion with Andujar immediately after his demotion, and now that Andujar was back with the big-league team as the 27 th roster spot for Saturday’s doubleheader, the New York beat reporters were able to ask him about the reported request.

But Andujar also declined to get into the talk with Boone.

“The exact details of the conversation,” Andujar said. “I want to keep those private.”

Andujar entered Saturday with a .268 average in 41 big-league at-bats this season, and was playing a serviceable outfield, leaving many to clamor for Andujar to get more at-bats than the struggling Aaron Hicks or Joey Gallo. Instead, Saturday will likely be another temporary stay.

“I really enjoy playing baseball and I really enjoy playing at this level,” Andujar said. “I've got to focus on what I can control. Let that be the main focus; keep playing as hard as I can. I know opportunities will come down the road.”

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
Pinstripe Alley

The New York Yankees, fandom, and the ghosts of the past

On July 4, 1939, more than 60,000 fans packed into Yankee Stadium on a hot summer day for a doubleheader between the Yankees and the Washington Senators. The Yankees dropped the first game 3-2, but roared back to win the second game 11-1. The doubleheader wasn’t the real reason that many people were there that day, though.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees prospects: Anthony Volpe, Domingo Germán lead Somerset win

Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders: W, 5-1 vs. Buffalo Bisons. CF Estevan Florial 2-4, RBI, 2 K — OPS above .900 again. C Josh Breaux 0-0 — left game with a hopefully minor wrist injury. PH-C Rob Brantly 1-4 SS José Peraza 1-3 2B Chris Owings 0-4, 2 K.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Audacy

Former Yankees slugger Robinson Cano admired the heck out of this home run

Coming off his second PED suspension, former Yankees and Mariners slugger Robinson Cano finds himself hanging on for dear life, trying desperately to resurrect his career in the minor leagues. Now playing for Triple-A El Paso, top affiliate of the San Diego Padres (who DFA’d him after a listless 12-game stint earlier this year), Cano got ahold of one in Sunday’s rout of Oklahoma City, swatting a mammoth, 448-foot blast to the right-field party deck at Southwest University Park.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Aaron Boone
WFAN Sports Radio

Yankees deal Manny Banuelos to Pirates for cash

The Yankees announced Sunday that they have traded left-hander Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations, ending the Killer B’s long-awaited tenure in pinstripes officially. Banuelos was designated for assignment on Tuesday, when the Yankees recalled lefty JP Sears to make a spot start against Oakland. “Difficult,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Yankees Announce They Sold Player On Sunday Afternoon

The New York Yankees have sold one of their players on Sunday. The Yankees have sold pitcher Manny Banuelos to the Pittsburgh Pirates, per a team announcement. Banuelos appeared in four games for the Yankees before this move was made. In those four games, he had a 2.16 ERA and only gave up seven hits and two earned runs.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
525K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy