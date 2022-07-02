Miguel Andujar wants to keep trade request conversation 'private'

The last time Miguel Andujar was sent down the Triple-A, which at the time was his third demotion of the season, the former promising rookie reportedly asked Aaron Boone to be traded.

Boone wouldn’t comment on the discussion with Andujar immediately after his demotion, and now that Andujar was back with the big-league team as the 27 th roster spot for Saturday’s doubleheader, the New York beat reporters were able to ask him about the reported request.

But Andujar also declined to get into the talk with Boone.

“The exact details of the conversation,” Andujar said. “I want to keep those private.”

Andujar entered Saturday with a .268 average in 41 big-league at-bats this season, and was playing a serviceable outfield, leaving many to clamor for Andujar to get more at-bats than the struggling Aaron Hicks or Joey Gallo. Instead, Saturday will likely be another temporary stay.

“I really enjoy playing baseball and I really enjoy playing at this level,” Andujar said. “I've got to focus on what I can control. Let that be the main focus; keep playing as hard as I can. I know opportunities will come down the road.”

