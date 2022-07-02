ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Pete police investigate Uhuru House fire

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Check tampabay.com for the latest breaking news and updates. [ Photo illustration by ASHLEY DYE and LUIS SANTANA | Times ] ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Police are assisting an investigation of a Saturday morning fire at the Uhuru House which set a flag and nearby palm trees ablaze.

St. Petersburg police responded to the fire at 1291 18th Ave S around 10:15 am., according to a police department news release.

No one was injured and no other damage occurred.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect, the release stated.

The Uhuru House has been the headquarters and cultural center for the International Uhuru Movement since 1991. The two-story yellow stucco building is a well-known institution and landmark.

The building underwent an extensive renovation in 2007.

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

