ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Hesperia truck driver killed in 'random attack', family left reeling

By Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPVTj_0gTBw3Dt00

Michael Madeira said his father was the type of person who would constantly try to make someone laugh.

“He always was trying to make a joke out of something no matter how serious the situation was,” he said. “If he could make you smile, then that’s what he would do.”

Jose Madeira also had a serious side, though and was protective about family who his son said was his “main priority.”

Madeira, 51, worked as a truck driver and was driving on Interstate 5 when he spotted a man walking alongside the freeway.

Authorities said Madeira picked up the man as a good Samaritan and was giving him a ride to a gas station.

Then, tragedy struck.

In what officials described as a “random attack,” the man stabbed Madeira, a father of seven, who died June 25 at a gas station just off the highway.

The suspect, 21-year-old Isaiah Harley, now faces a murder charge and awaits an arraignment. He is being held in a Fresno County jail in lieu of $1,025,000 bail.

Madeira, of Hesperia, came from a large family who is now reeling after his death. Bobby Garza, his first cousin, described Madeira — who went by Joey — as his “big brother that wanted his younger brother around.”

“He was like a protector,” Garza said.

Two carjackings and a robbery

Madeira’s death is believed to be the end of a crime spree by Harley which began a day before.

Harley, of San Francisco, allegedly carjacked a person in Oakland on June 24, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

The next day, a man matching Harley’s description robbed a store in Lost Hills, a community along Interstate 5 and roughly 43 miles south of the gas station where Madeira was killed.

Later the same day, another carjacking occurred at a gas station at Interstate 5 and Stockdale Highway in Bakersfield.

A man was stabbed but expected to survive, ABC30 Fresno reported. Authorities believe Harley then crashed that vehicle and was walking along the interstate when Madeira saw him.

Emergency personnel later received a call at about 7:30 p.m. of a man injured at the EZ Trip Travel Center in Avenal, a city roughly 60 miles southwest of Fresno.

When they arrived, they found Madeira with stab wounds dead in the parking lot. Harley remained at the gas station and was arrested.

“Joey was a long-haul truck driver, who saw someone in need of a ride, and this person then senselessly took his life,” Madeira’s family said in a GoFundMe set up to help cover expenses. “We are completely shocked that this could happen to such a kind-hearted man.”

Madeira remembered as 'anti-bully'

Garza said his cousin — who was two years older than him — was the “anti-bully.”

He remembered one time as a kid biking with friends to the house of Tommy Lee, the drummer for Mötley Crüe, who lived near him in the hopes of seeing the famous musician.

On the way back, the group was stopped by three older boys. One boy pushed his friend off his bike and another took Garza’s Mötley Crüe hat.

Garza told Madeira what happened since the two were close. His cousin later confronted the bullies.

“I didn’t see what happened but from what I heard, a few guys got thrown into lockers,” he said. Later, one of the boys ran into Garza and told him he never knew Joey Madeira was related to him.

“You should have told me!” the boy said.

It became sort of a running joke. Whenever Garza was in a tricky situation, he said he would mention his cousin.

But what Garza most admired about Madeira was his ability to go anywhere and make someone laugh and talk with anyone, even strangers.

“Just a little joke to put a smile on someone’s face,” he said.

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

Comments / 9

Tricia Gutierrez
3d ago

sorry for the loss of this man and the family this world is so sad what gives someone the right or to think this way its beyond saddness

Reply
2
jon seed
3d ago

that young man started a senseless journey to prison where he will surely regret the path he chose.

Reply
4
P D
3d ago

prayers for his family there are no words when a love one is token from us so suddenly.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

3 People Shot at July 4th Party in Bakersfield, 1 Dies

Bakersfield, Kern County, CA: Three people were shot Monday night in the city of Bakersfield during an apparent Fourth of July gathering, leaving one fatally wounded. The shooting occurred around 11:07 p.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard and 10th Street. The wounded victims were transported by private vehicles to Kern Medical.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Anthony Ruiz Killed in Traffic Crash on Hallmark Parkway [San Bernardino, CA]

30-Year-Old Man Dies in Traffic Collision on University Parkway. The crash happened on June 29th at 6:48 a.m. near the intersection of Hallmark Parkway and University Parkway. Moreover, a motorcyclist collided with another vehicles for reasons still unknown. Emergency crews arrived and transported the critically injured man to a nearby hospital.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Lost Hills, CA
City
Hesperia, CA
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Avenal, CA
Hesperia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Bakersfield Now

48-year-old woman shot and killed identified by coroner's office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Coroner's Office identified a 48-year-old Bakersfield woman shot and killed on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on July 4. Just after 11 p.m. Bakersfield Police officers were called to the 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard regarding a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy Lee
KGET

Man killed in Tehachapi crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A crash Friday on Highway 58 in the Tehachapi area killed a 70-year-old San Jose man, coroner’s officials say. Robin Dale Wibeto died at the scene when the truck he drove left the roadway about 11:30 a.m. and overturned, officials said. The crash happened east of Dennison Road.
TEHACHAPI, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner: Driver overturns truck on Highway 58, dies

A San Jose man who was driving a truck on eastbound Highway 58, east of Dennison Road in Tehachapi left the road, his truck overturned and he died. Robin Dale Wibeto, 70, died at the scene of the 11:28 a.m. Friday incident, according to the Kern County coroner's office.
TEHACHAPI, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Murder#Violent Crime
Fontana Herald News

Authorities arrest 64 suspects, including one Fontana man, during ongoing crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana cultivations

Authorities arrested 64 suspects, including a 43-year-old Fontana man, during a recent two-week period as part of an ongoing crackdown on alleged illegal marijuana cultivations in San Bernardino County. Between June 20 and July 3, investigators from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department - Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET), along with...
FONTANA, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Coroner identifies girl found in pool

The Kern County coroner's office on Monday identified a child found unresponsive in a swimming pool Saturday. Brooklyn Marie Brown, 2, of Bakersfield was found in the pool in the 500 block of Corazon Court and died at 5:37 p.m. in the Kern Medical emergency room, according to the coroner's office. An autopsy will be done.
KERN COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at a home in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – The man shot to death June 25 at a home in Lancaster has been publicly identified. He was 18-year-old Thaddchris Beaird of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at a residence on the...
LANCASTER, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Records THREE Murders on 4th of July

COMPTON – A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. This was the third murder recorded in the city on July 4. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen.
COMPTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
newsantaana.com

Man arrested for fatal DUI crash in Orange

Tyler Pitchford was arrested on murder charges by Orange Police Officers as he was released from a hospital on June 28, in relation to a fatal DUI auto collision. On May 21, 2022, at 10:29 p.m., Pitchford (31-year-old male from Orange) was driving a Kia Soul north on Tustin Street. Pitchford failed to stop for the red light at Taft Avenue and collided into a Porsche. The driver of the Porsche died at the scene.
ORANGE, CA
KGET

Inmate dies at Lerdo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 25-year-old man found unresponsive in his cell at Lerdo Jail was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy will be performed, according to a coroner’s release. Louie Grijalva III was found unresponsive at 3:43 p.m. June 27, said the release. It contained...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Kern River drowning victim identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 36-year-old man from Panorama City drowned June 19 in the Kern River, coroner’s officials say. Roberto Andres Gamez Suazo was witnessed swimming in the river when he went below the water and didn’t surface, a coroner’s release says. He was pulled from the water and taken to Kern Medical, where […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Suspect is charged with rape in San Bernardino

A 31-year-old man has been charged with rape in connection with an incident in San Bernardino earlier this year, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. Back on Feb. 22, Anthony Andrew Cifuentes was seen on an interior surveillance camera after breaking into a residence and committing a burglary, police said. This case was particularly alarming because Cifuentes stood over the victims and stared at them as they slept, police said.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

6K+
Followers
978
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy