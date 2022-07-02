COLD CASE: Where is 16-year-old Angela Stevens?
COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Cold Case detectives are still actively working to find answers regarding a 16-year-old who went missing in 1996.
Angela Stevens was last seen by a CHINS-UP staff member just before 6:50 a.m. when Stevens ran from the facility. She was last seen wearing a fuchsia hat and shirt with black shorts and black sandals.
Stevens was last heard on July 3 in a phone call saying she was at Memorial Hospital where a friend was picking her up.
Police reports say she had a scar and tattoo on her right leg.
