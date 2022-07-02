ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper's Absence May Decide Rob Thomson's Fate

By Jeff Fitzpatrick
 3 days ago

The way Interim Manager Rob Thomson utilizes the designated hitter spot in Harper's absence could decide his fate for next season.

June was a hot month for the Philadelphia Phillies. The team was finally clicking under Interim Manager Rob Thomson. Headlined by red-hot bats in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper, there wasn’t too much managing for Thomson to do.

With Harper now sidelined for at least six weeks with a left-thumb fracture, the opportunity for Thomson to display his value has arrived. Due to an injury in his right elbow, Harper had previously been limited to the designated hitter role for much of the year.

Harper's status meant sub-par defenders were entrenched at their positions every day. With the role now open, how Thomson manages the DH position until Harper’s return may determine whether the first-time manager returns next year.

Philadelphia Phillies Sluggers Nick Castellanos, Bryce Harper, Alec Bohm and Rhys Hoskins

With significant contracts handed out to bat-first players in Kyle Schwarber and Nick Castellanos, the expectation was they would handle the majority of the DH reps. Entering June 28, Castellanos had logged only eight games in the DH spot yet slashed .344/.382/.563 with two of his seven home runs.

Albeit a small sample size, the numbers are a vast improvement over Castellanos’ .232/.287/.354 over 61 games as a right fielder. It does seem to point towards Castellanos as the DH in most games.

Sans Harper, the rest of the lineup will need to stay fresh and contribute night in and night out. Thomson will be charged with pushing the right buttons to ensure the right mix of rest and productivity one through nine.

As Harper is rumored to return early September, guys like Schwarber, Castellanos, Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm and J.T. Realmuto will all need to get enough rest prior to August’s end. The void in the DH spot will afford Thomson the ability to do so while keeping each of them in the lineup consistently.

Come a September playoff push, Harper’s bat should be pivotal and the entire lineup has a chance to be well rested. After a decade, the Phillies certainly know that every single opportunity must be taken advantage of in order to play meaningful October baseball.

