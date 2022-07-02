While the 1934 classic “Summertime” didn’t really have anything to do with kicking back and enjoying all the things summer has to offer, the phrase “Summertime and the livin’ is easy” still seems appropriate when we get to Fourth of July weekend.

School’s out, summer children’s programs and camps are kicking into gear, beach days are aplenty and vacation plans are on the calendar.

Hopefully you and your family take the time this summer to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.

To help get you moving in that direction, here are a few activities and suggestions for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

Plymouth Phil takes on the music of John Williams

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 107th season in grand style, performing The Esther and Alcide Ruffini Fourth of July Concert, a free-to-the-public Independence Day celebration.

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra’s July 4th performance includes a 90th birthday tribute to a living Hollywood legend, John Williams. The orchestra performs his "Liberty Fanfare" composed for the rededication of the Statue of Liberty, the composer’s own flashy version of "Hooray for Hollywood," and an authentic compilation of iconic John Williams movie themes stitched together when the composer received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2004. It includes music from "Star Wars," "Jaws," "Superman," "Harry Potter," "Indiana Jones," and "E.T."

The concert takes place in historic Pilgrim Memorial State Park on the Plymouth Waterfront across from Brewster Gardens beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4 (rain date: Tuesday, July 5), followed by the town’s fireworks display. Read more here.

More Fourth of July events

Looking for more to do today (Sunday, July 3) or tomorrow? Check out this listing of fireworks, parades and more.

Take a step back in time

The first installment of The South Shore As It Was, a look back at some of our historic seaside retreats, published online earlier this week. This subscriber only summer series will publish throughout the summer with each feature recalling the hey-day of the South Shore and its rich history.

The first in the series comes from Features/News Editor Dana Barbuto, Remembering Weymouth's Lovell’s Grove as the playground of yesteryear.

Read the subscriber only story here.

Travel plans?

While many will soon be in vacation mode, if not already, it could be a tricky summer to travel with gas prices still ridiculously high and the chaos we’re seeing with air travel with canceled flights and through-the-roof airfares.

If you’re someone who likes to stay a little closer to home, a visit to Plymouth could be in your plans. The pandemic ruined Plymouth 400 plans, but the expansion of outdoor dining along Main and Court streets in downtown Plymouth, as well as concerts at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts and public beaches, there’s much more to the area than Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II. But if you haven’t seen the ship since it’s been refurbished you should check it out.

Here's more on how Plymouth is looking to bounce back and bring more tourists to the area.

In addition to Plymouth, there’s much to do closer to home on the South Shore. Here’s our bucket list of fun things to do during the summer.

The E-edition is available earlier in the morning these days

