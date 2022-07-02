ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Ledger

Summertime and the livin' is easy

By The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ai6Xw_0gTBvWWg00

While the 1934 classic “Summertime” didn’t really have anything to do with kicking back and enjoying all the things summer has to offer, the phrase “Summertime and the livin’ is easy” still seems appropriate when we get to Fourth of July weekend.

School’s out, summer children’s programs and camps are kicking into gear, beach days are aplenty and vacation plans are on the calendar.

Hopefully you and your family take the time this summer to enjoy a little rest and relaxation.

To help get you moving in that direction, here are a few activities and suggestions for the Fourth of July weekend and beyond.

Plymouth Phil takes on the music of John Williams

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra kicks off its 107th season in grand style, performing The Esther and Alcide Ruffini Fourth of July Concert, a free-to-the-public Independence Day celebration.

The Plymouth Philharmonic Orchestra’s July 4th performance includes a 90th birthday tribute to a living Hollywood legend, John Williams. The orchestra performs his "Liberty Fanfare" composed for the rededication of the Statue of Liberty, the composer’s own flashy version of "Hooray for Hollywood," and an authentic compilation of iconic John Williams movie themes stitched together when the composer received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2004. It includes music from "Star Wars," "Jaws," "Superman," "Harry Potter," "Indiana Jones," and "E.T."

The concert takes place in historic Pilgrim Memorial State Park on the Plymouth Waterfront across from Brewster Gardens beginning at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 4 (rain date: Tuesday, July 5), followed by the town’s fireworks display. Read more here.

More Fourth of July events

Looking for more to do today (Sunday, July 3) or tomorrow? Check out this listing of fireworks, parades and more.

Take a step back in time

The first installment of The South Shore As It Was, a look back at some of our historic seaside retreats, published online earlier this week. This subscriber only summer series will publish throughout the summer with each feature recalling the hey-day of the South Shore and its rich history.

The first in the series comes from Features/News Editor Dana Barbuto, Remembering Weymouth's Lovell’s Grove as the playground of yesteryear.

Read the subscriber only story here.

Travel plans?

While many will soon be in vacation mode, if not already, it could be a tricky summer to travel with gas prices still ridiculously high and the chaos we’re seeing with air travel with canceled flights and through-the-roof airfares.

If you’re someone who likes to stay a little closer to home, a visit to Plymouth could be in your plans. The pandemic ruined Plymouth 400 plans, but the expansion of outdoor dining along Main and Court streets in downtown Plymouth, as well as concerts at the Spire Center for the Performing Arts and public beaches, there’s much more to the area than Plymouth Rock and the Mayflower II. But if you haven’t seen the ship since it’s been refurbished you should check it out.

Here's more on how Plymouth is looking to bounce back and bring more tourists to the area.

In addition to Plymouth, there’s much to do closer to home on the South Shore. Here’s our bucket list of fun things to do during the summer.

The E-edition is available earlier in the morning these days

The E-edition of The Patriot Ledger includes bonus coverage of national and world news and sports across the nation. You can read page by page – the same layout as the home delivered newspaper. Plus, bonus content. It'll even read stories to you if you wish. If you haven't seen it, check it out here.

As always, thanks for reading.

Have a safe and happy Fourth of July!

Comments / 0

Related
Q97.9

Next Month, Disney+ is Filming a Movie in Massachusetts

There are many known Disney movies that are Halloween-themed "Hocus Pocus," "Halloweentown," "My Mom's Got a Date With a Vampire," and "Don't Look Under the Bed" to name a few. It is not unknown that Disney had recently filmed "Hocus Pocus 2" in New England (Rhode Island) and the movie will be going directly to Disney+ on September 30th.
WCVB

ICYMI: Here's a replay of Boston's Fourth of July fireworks display

BOSTON — Watch the video above to see the fireworks display from the 2022 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, the city's first in-person Fourth of July celebration since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials were expecting as many as 500,000 people would gather at the Charles River Esplanade to...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Travel#Summertime#The Statue Of Liberty#The Kennedy Center Honors
ricentral.com

Longtime pals meet weekly at Ray's Poly-Clean to sip coffee, reminisce

WEST WARWICK — They gather at Ray’s Poly-Clean to sip coffee and tell stories about the good old days. “Who else do we know?” Albert DeSilva said, sitting inside the laundromat with his brother and two longtime friends. “I’m three or four generations away from these youngsters — what would we even talk about?”
WEST WARWICK, RI
Slipped Disc

New music ensemble shuts down in Boston

Boston Music Viva is no more. Jeremy Eichler writes in the Globe: ‘… in March 2020, (Richard Pittman, who for decades has also directed the New England Philharmonic and the Concord Symphony, suffered a stroke at the age of 84. Since then, he has been forced to step back from the public eye, and from all of his conducting duties.
BOSTON, MA
FUN 107

Cape Cod Butterflies Fluttering for Guests Once Again

After closing due to the Covid pandemic, Butterflies of Cape Cod is finally welcoming guests again for the first time in two years. The only butterfly habitat on the SouthCoast opens its doors today and should remain full of fluttering for the entire summer. People have been patiently waiting for...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston

Have you seen these missing Boston teens?

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or District B-2 Detectives at 617-343-4275. Boston police are seeking the public’s help in finding two teenagers from Roxbury. Luceny Arias Solano, 16, and Genesis Baez, 13, have both been missing from 25 Schuyler Street since Sunday, July...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Hingham fireworks cancelled for 4th year

HINGHAM, Mass. — The sights and sounds of the 4th exploded over Worcester on Thursday night. But dark skies and silence are all that will be seen and heard in Hingham tonight after the town had to cancel the 4th of July fireworks for the 4th straight year!. “Disappointed...
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
capecod.com

New True Crime Book Examines Cape Cod Serial Killer

TRURO – Best-selling author Casey Sherman has written a new book about a murder case involving a serial killer on Cape Cod in the 1960’s who committed crimes in Truro and Provincetown. Sherman’s new book, Helltown: The Untold Story of a Serial Killer on Cape Cod, explores the...
CBS Boston

Aerosmith's Steven Tyler pays Marshfield police a visit

MARSHFIELD -  Steven Tyler appears to be doing well, weeks after Aerosmith announced he was entering a treatment program due to a relapse.The 74-year-old dropped by the police station in Marshfield, where he has lived, and posed for a photo behind Chief Phillip Tavares' desk."The circle of life … we all want to be pro athletes, pro athletes want to be movie stars, movie stars want to be Rock Stars and Rock Stars want to be cops….. well….."DREAM ON"……..Mr. Tyler….. that desk you're at is taken!" the department posted to Facebook.The Boston-band in May canceled its summer Las Vegas residency dates, saying that Tyler relapsed while managing pain from a foot surgery. Aerosmith is scheduled to play a 50th anniversary concert at Fenway Park on Sept. 8.Earlier in the week, Island Creek Oysters shared a photo of Tyler visiting the farm in Duxbury."Love it when our friends visit us at work," Island Creek said. 
airportspotting.com

Plane Spotting in Boston

Boston is one of the key entry points into the United States in the eastern seaboard, and its main Logan Airport is a major hub for both domestic and international travel. Its waterfront location with the city skyline as a backdrop makes Boston Logan one of the most scenic of all America’s big airports, and there are a number of opportunities for plane spotting in and around the airport.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Near-drowning in Provincetown, another near drowning in Falmouth

PROVINCETOWN – A person reportedly nearly drowned in Provincetown Monday morning. Rescuers rushed to the harbor beach off Commercial Street between Law and Pearl Streets sometime after 9 AM. Bystander CPR was in progress when they arrived. Further details were not immediately available. Meanwhile, another near drowning was reported...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
WCVB

Some Bostonians call it a 'spuckie', but what exactly is it?

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Deal Fruitin Revere, Massachusetts, is a shrine to the art of the sandwich, or should we say, spuckie!. The owner of Boston's Politically Incorrect North End Food Tours, Anthony Gesualdi, takes Shayna Seymour to Monica's Mercato on Salem Street to further indulge in the spuckie and learn about its anatomy.
BOSTON, MA
capecod.com

Dennis Police and other agencies busy on 4th of July night at local beaches

DENNIS – Dennis Police along with Brewster, Yarmouth and Mass State Police were kept busy 4th of July evening at several local beaches in order to keep order as reports of large groups of teenagers prompted responses to Chapin, Cold Storage, Mayflower and West Dennis beaches among others. Dennis Police tell Cape Wide News that The department did deal with large groups of people at several town beaches last night but there was no damage reported other than lots of trash left behind. No arrests were made. Dennis Firefighters extinguished what appeared to be a beach fire presumably started by illegal fireworks.
DENNIS, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
507K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy