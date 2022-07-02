ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Just Casually Revealed She's Married In An IG Post

Elite Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Parent Trap actor is all grown up. Lindsay Lohan surprised her fans by revealing she tied the knot with fiancé Bader Shammas before her 36th birthday on July 2, the actor shared in an Instagram post. The couple met in Dubai and had been dating for at least a year...

www.elitedaily.com

Elite Daily

Lindsay Lohan's New Commercial Is Packed With Jokes For Mean Girls Fans

Lindsay Lohan brought back all the best lines from one of her most iconic movies for her latest project. The actor stars in a new TV spot for Allbirds, and the commercial pays tribute to a movie you know and love: Mean Girls. Lindsay Lohan’s Allbirds commercial has so many Mean Girls jokes that cheekily reference the teen comedy. OG fans of the 2004 movie certainly won’t want to miss out on this ad.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

Cardi B, Noted BTS Fan, Just Revealed Which Member Is Her Favorite

BTS gets so much love from ARMYs across the globe who admire the band’s talent, dedication, and artistry, and it turns out, even Cardi B has a favorite member. During an “Ask Cardi” Q&A session on Twitter on July 1, Cardi B tweeted that her favorite BTS member is Jimin and shared an adorable pic of the 26-year-old Korean rapper. Naturally, ARMYs around the world are buzzing about the singer revealing her bias, and of course, now everyone is crossing their fingers for a future collab.
CELEBRITIES
womansday.com

Meghan Markle Shared a Video of Archie Dancing With Her and Being a Scene Stealer During His First Event

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's four-month-old son came out for his very first royal tour event ever this morning: His meeting with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter Thandeka. Plenty of photos were taken by press, but Meghan shared the best behind-the-scenes moment on her SussexRoyal Instagram this evening. She and Archie danced together; everyone is smiling; and the video is so cute, it'll make today feel a little less stressful for a moment.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Mona Hammond, ‘EastEnders’ Star, Dies at 91

Click here to read the full article. Mona Hammond, a former “EastEnders” star and West End trailblazer, has died. She was 91. No cause of death has been given. Hammond was best known for playing “EastEnders” matriarch Blossom on the long-running British soap opera as well as co-founding the Black British theater company Talawa alongside Yvonne Brewster, Carmen Munroe and Inigo Espejel in 1986. The actor was of Chinese and Jamaican heritage, according to the Guardian, changing her name from Mavis Chin to Mona Hammond to avoid typecasting. Hammond was born in Jamaica and moved to Britain in 1959, working in an office...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Adele Said She “Definitely” Wants More Kids

Adele tends to keep her private life pretty, well, private, and when it comes to her relationships, she’s guarded. Although she’s revealed a little bit about her romance with Rich Paul, there’s still a lot that fans don’t know. Like, just how serious are they? Does Adele want kids with Rich? Is he her latest muse? Adele might not be ready to answer all those questions yet (fair enough!), but she did drop a major hint about her hopes for her future — and more babies are pretty high on her list.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

You Can Visit These Harry Styles Music Video Filming Locations In The UK

Raise your hand if Harry’s House has been on repeat since it dropped on May 20, because you’re not alone. The third album from Harry Styles is one of those albums that has zero skips, including its first single “As It Was” — and many of his most memorable songs come with iconic music videos. If you’re a Harry stan who loved the colorful “As It Was” music video that was shot in London, you might be wondering if there are other Harry Styles music video filming locations in the U.K. Well, you might want to grab your passport, because there are quite a few you can visit IRL.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

So, Olivia Randomly Hit Up A Local Bar And Sang An Iconic '90s Anthem

Olivia Rodrigo is taking over the world, and nothing’s sounded better. The singer-songwriter is about to wrap up her first headlining tour for her Grammy Award-winning debut album Sour. The final stop is in London on July 6 and 7, but before stepping onto a massive stage, Rodrigo was spotted at a dive bar in Manchester. The singer popped into Bunny Jackson's Juke Joint to give an impromptu performance, and this video of Olivia Rodrigo singing Natalie Imbruglia's "Torn" is great.
MUSIC
Elite Daily

Adele Updated Fans On When She’ll (Finally) Kick Off Her Vegas Residency

Adele announced she’ll at long last be heading to Las Vegas in the near future. On Friday, July 1, the singer performed at London’s BST Hyde Park festival where she said new dates for the postponed residency could be coming “very, very soon.” As caught in a fan video posted on Twitter, Adele also said she’s waiting on one piece of equipment to finalize the show.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Elite Daily

The Heartstopper Cast Won Pride By Joyfully Flipping Off Anti-LGBTQ Trolls

Pride month 2022 just got an ending that’s almost as good as the Season 1 finale of the hit Netflix series Heartstopper. No, seriously. During a London Pride event on July 2, the Heartstopper cast won Pride by joyfully flipping off anti-LGBTQ trolls in the best way, and the video will make you wish you were there. Here’s what you need to know.
ENTERTAINMENT
Elite Daily

Kourtney Revealed Travis Is "Healing" From His "Life-Threatening Pancreatitis"

It’s been a rough week in the Kardashian-Barker household, but it looks like happier days are on the horizon. Travis Barker was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on June 28 for agonizing abdominal pain and has several days since recovering from pancreatitis. The Blink-182 drummer revealed he underwent an endoscopy that took a turn for the worse and resulted in emergency hospitalization. Thankfully, now his wife Kourtney Kardashian has updated fans on Travis Barkers pancreatitis recovery, and it sounds like he’s doing much better after his weekend in the hospital.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Marnie And Kal From Halloweentown Just Got Engaged IRL, And It's Pure Magic

Halloweentown fans, listen up, because Marnie and Kal are set to be married! Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz announced their engagement on June 30 — 21 afters after they starred together in Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge. It’s so rare to see costars reunite and spark a romance years after they worked together, so Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz’s engagement is certainly a Halloweentown dream come true.
RELATIONSHIPS
Elite Daily

A Trine Is One Of The Breeziest Aspects In Astrology — Here’s Why

When you pull up your birth chart, you know you’re looking for some planets and some zodiac signs. But what are all those lines zipping across the circle chart? Seriously, it looks like something straight out of geometry class — and, well, it sort of is. These lines and angles represent aspects, which add another layer of detail. Aspects are also a big indicator of compatibility when you compare two birth charts (synastry), and if you’ve ever taken a swing at that (everyone has snagged their crush’s birth chart to take a peek, no shame!), you’ve likely heard of trines. Trines are generally regarded as the GOAT of aspects, whether it’s within your birth chart, synastry, or just happening in the sky today. So, exactly what is a trine in astrology and what’s the big deal about them?
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

Here Are The Best Mickey Mouse-Shaped Snacks At Disney, Ranked

Disney has really stepped up their Insta-worthy food game recently, but nothing can beat their iconic Mickey-shaped treats. Not only are these ‘Gram-worthy treats so cute, but they are delicious as well. There are so many options, and you might be wondering what are the best Mickey Mouse-shaped snacks at Disney to help you narrow down your picks.
RESTAURANTS
Elite Daily

2022 Is The Year Of The YA Book Adaptation

First kisses, first loves, and first supernatural encounters... The YA genre has a little something for everyone. No matter how old you are, whether you’re the same age as the characters or well into adulthood, the coming-of-age stories in YA books provide something for everyone. In fact, the only thing better than a good YA book is a good YA book-to-screen adaptation. Luckily, 2022 is filled with enough YA book adaptations to keep fans busy all year long.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Elite Daily

A Square In Your Birth Chart Can Represent Hidden Tension

If you’re even remotely versed on the aspects in astrology, you’ve probably heard of squares — and it probably hasn’t been the best news. If the word makes you physically cringe when thinking of compatibility, the natal chart, or planetary transits... take a breather, you’re not alone. Squares are generally considered a difficult aspect, which, while true, doesn’t mean there’s no good to come of them. Before you go clutching your pearls and sprinting in the other direction upon the discovery of a square — be it within synastry, your birth chart, or an approaching transit — don’t panic and consider this first: What is a square in astrology? What does it actually mean?
ASTRONOMY
Elite Daily

Drake Became The Sixth Backstreet Boy For A Surprise "I Want It That Way" Performance

When the Backstreet Boys come to town, you do not miss “The Call,” and a certain hitmaker was quick to answer when the boy band arrived in his native Canada. On Saturday, July 2, the Backstreet Boys performed their DNA World Tour concert in Toronto and none other than Drake joined them the stage. Before closing out their show at the Budweiser Stage, the band stopped their performance to introduce Drake as “the sixth Backstreet Boy,” per Rolling Stone. Obviously, you’re going to want to watch Drake’s “I Want It That Way” performance with the Backstreet Boys to fully experience the nostalgic magic.
MUSIC

