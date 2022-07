One of the fundamental truths that the Guardians knew entering this 2022 season, one in which has come with the club's hope of earning a playoff spot, was that there would very likely be rough patches with such a youthful roster. There are always ebbs and flows with a grinding, 162-game season, but a roster younger than every Triple-A team had the chance for some extreme ups and downs. ...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO