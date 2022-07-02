Woman shot by boyfriend while trying to run away, dragged into garage: police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New details have emerged in a Cordova shooting after officers said Byron Pipkin killed his girlfriend and barricaded himself in a Memphis hotel.

The shooting happened Thursday in the 1000 block of Cross Wood Lane. One woman, identified as Marquicha Thomas, was shot and pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives later found out that Thomas and her boyfriend, Byron Pipkin, got into an argument at their home. Court documents state that one witness saw Pipkin shoot Thomas as she tried to run out of the garage.

When Thomas collapsed in the front yard, officers said Pipkin, 33, dragged her back into the garage before going into the home and telling a six-year-old girl to “come with him.” Pipkin then reportedly fled the scene with the six-year-old.

Police said Pipkin then called 911 and told operators he was following the person who shot his girlfriend. He allegedly claimed that another man was the shooter during the 911 call, but officers later determined that Pipkin was the shooter.









Officers also said Pipkin dropped off the six-year-old girl at an acquaintance home before leaving the area. Pipkin was found one day after the shooting in Economy Inn on Ketchum Road after police received a tip on his whereabouts.

The sheriff’s office said Pipkin barricaded himself and refused to come out of the room after they gave verbal commands. Pipkin’s loved ones also showed up to assist investigators. Police said Pipkin walked out of the room two hours later and was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Pipkin was previously convicted for aggravated assault in 2012.

He is now being charged with first-degree murder, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, domestic assault and existing arrest warrants.

Pipkin is expected to appear in court on July 5.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.