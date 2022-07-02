Scarlit – lost Dog in Peoria, AZ, 85345

If you're looking for something to do to celebrate the 4th, there's plenty to do around town and FOX 10's Danielle Miller has a preview of two of those events. If you're in the east Valley, Mesa is hosting a festive 4th of July bash. There will be music, food, bounce houses and a grand finale of fireworks. For those of you in the west Valley, Peoria will be the place to be. There's also plenty of fun for the kids, live music, and a firework show featuring 1,200 fireworks.
Who murdered the Martin Family in 1886 near Wickenburg?. The brutal massacre occurred on the stage road from Wickenburg to Phoenix that is today US Highway 60. The bloody deed was done by an outlaw named Francisco Vega and his gang but the mass murder was arranged by a devious, culprit named Charles Stanton, a storekeeper at Antelope Station.
We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — July 5th is the busiest day of the year for animal shelters according to the Arizona Humane Society, as many dogs typically get scared and run from the sound of fireworks. It’s so bad, that shelters can see up to a 60 percent increase in the number of lost pets during this time of year.
PHOENIX — Firefighters in at least five Valley cities responded to more than a dozen fires starting in the evening of Fourth of July and leading into the morning, authorities said. The cause of most of the fires are under investigation, although the Phoenix Police Department said in a...
PHOENIX - Fire crews across the Phoenix metro area concluded the July 4th holiday weekend by putting out dozens of fires during the overnight hours. We have learned that several people were displaced as a result of some of the fires, and one person was even taken to the hospital.
As the cost of living skyrockets, people are turning to breeding to bring in extra money - but our furry friends are the ones paying the price. While 30 Mastiffs rescued from a mass breeder in Phoenix may sound like a rare event, it’s a situation that’s becoming all too common, says Arizona Mastiff Rescue, a group dedicated to saving large breed dogs like the Cane Corso, Great Dane, and English Mastiff.
72SOLD, considered the #1 real estate brand in Arizona, and recently recognized as the leading home selling program in America, welcomed former 12News Arizona Midday Host Destry Jetton to its team. Jetton joins the 72SOLD leadership team as Vice President of Communications. In her new position Jetton will head up...
The crowd was chanting and holding signs outside the office near 32nd Street and Camelback Road around 7 p.m. The community came together to watch the fireworks and celebrate the Fourth of July at Peoria Sports Complex on Monday evening. Monsoon takes a break as we heat up towards the...
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two people have been injured in a shooting late Monday morning at a shopping center near 48th Street and Baseline Road in Tempe. Officers responded to the shooting around 11:40 a.m. and arrived to find two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one has life-threatening injuries while the other person was not seriously hurt. Both were transported to an area hospital.
From its prime location to its no-maintenance way of life, here are the top five reasons to call Adeline Luxury Living, the luxurious new Downtown Phoenix apartments, home. Pooches are part of the family at this dog-friendly community. The Downtown Phoenix apartments have a pet wash and pet parlor area located on the ground floor (stocked with Burt’s Bees pet shampoo and grooming supplies). Plus, 11th-floor pooch park allows dogs to run around while fur moms and dads can soak in the views. And if you need to arrange Spot’s grooming appointment, for instance, Adeline’s concierge can take care of that task for you.
Queen Creek can celebrate the 4th of July with the “biggest” bang at Schnepf Farms. Hometown 4th at Schnepf Farms’s will go on after some last-minute preparations enabled the Schnepf Family to snag some pyrotechnics despite a nationwide shortage. General Manager Connor Schnepf said the festivities will...
The event, which happened on July 3 in Downtown Phoenix, was broken up by police about an hour after it began. Organizers said they have done similar events at the same property before, without any issues.
Nice 2bd 1bath Small complex! - Nice 2bedroom 2bathroom located in small complex with 6 units. Tucked in back with laundry on-site. This apartment has new wood flooring, fresh paint, newer appliances, new counter tops, 2 bedrooms have carpet flooring. Ready to rent now! Apply online or call to see inside 602-230-8125 www.Peakinvprop.com.
Some south and central Chandler residents have a new transportation option starting soon. Chandler Flex is a van service that offers many of the features of an Uber or Lyft, without the higher cost. The city received a two-year grant to run the micro-transit program and is hoping to secure...
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a body that recovered from a Phoenix canal early Tuesday. Phoenix Fire Department officials said crews were initially called out to a possible water rescue around 5 a.m. But when crews reached the scene, they said the person believed to be...
Eight Maricopa County burn survivors, including a former Gilbert man, successfully climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa’s highest peak, in six days. Team Courage Rising survivors included 11-year-old Isla Cook, 12-year-old Isabella McCune, Hailey Boyce, Phoenix Fire Capt. Susie Fawcett, Peoria teacher Christin Lipinski; renowned mommy blogger Stephanie Nielson and her husband, Christian, and Jason Nelson.
