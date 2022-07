Nearly 3,000 more COVID-19 infections were reported by Los Angeles County Tuesday, along with 10 new virus-related deaths. The 2,945 new infections is likely an undercount due to delays in reporting from the weekend. The number is also artificially low due to the prevalence of take-home COVID tests, the results of which are not always reported to the county.

