Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans thought Tom Brady was kidding around when he sent him a cryptic message on the day the quarterback announced he was unretiring. "He text me and he sent me an article where his (last touchdown) ball sold for over 500 grand, the last touchdown that I threw in the stands against the Rams. He's like 'that's a lot of tuition money,' and I just laughed," Evans said to Ari Alexander of KPRC2. "I said in my defense, I didn't know you were going to retire right there, and he just sent back a laughing emoji, saying 'there's more touchdowns in our future.'

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO