ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Marcus Smart's Viral Tweet After Celtics Big Trade

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1diZiR_0gTBu4B200

Marcus Smart sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics mad a trade with the Indiana Pacers. Smart and the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics made a trade with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Malcolm Brogdon.

After the trade news came out, Marcus Smart sent out a tweet thanking his teammates that had been traded.

Smart's tweet: "Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam"

The Celtics had an excellent season making it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updated the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 3

IPAsAllDay
3d ago

That's why he is a locker room leader. I have close friends that aren't crazy about Smart , but I love him. John Starks like streakiness, but unique in effort and leadership. Can't wait until next season!!

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks Sign NBA Champion

On Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back NBA Champion Serge Ibaka on a one-year deal. Charania: "Free agent center Serge Ibaka has agreed to a one-year deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium." Ibaka is 32-years-old, and has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMZ.com

Ex-NBA Star Andrew Bogut Doubles Down On Kendall Jenner Slut-Shaming Digs

Andrew Bogut ain't apologizing for slut-shaming Kendall Jenner last week ... in fact, the former #1 overall pick has just doubled down on his crass barbs. If you missed it, last Friday -- hours after Thursday night's NBA Draft had concluded -- Bogut threw a jab at Jenner over her reported split with Phoenix Suns superstar Devin Booker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Basketball
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, IN
hotnewhiphop.com

Draymond Green Apologizes After Hitting Kendrick Perkins With Insensitive Slur

Draymond Green's podcast has gotten him into trouble at times as he speaks with absolutely no filter. He is always talking about the "new media" and he loves to take shots at those who are still in the traditional media game. For instance, he has gone after the likes of Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith.
TWITTER
FastBreak on FanNation

Former NBA MVP Is Still A Free Agent

NBA free agency is now on its fifth day on July 4, and the biggest name in free agency is still unsigned. James Harden still remains as an unrestricted free agent, but he is expected to return to the Philadelphia 76ers, so there has not been much drama around his impending status.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Photo Of LeBron's Youngest Son, Bryce, Is Going Viral

LeBron James' sons certainly seemed to have gotten his good basketball genes. While Bronny James, a rising high school senior, has gotten most of the social media attention in recent years, Bryce James is starting to get in on the action, too. This weekend, a photo of the 15-year-old high...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Marcus Smart
FastBreak on FanNation

BREAKING: Huge News About LiAngelo Ball

According to the Charlotte Hornets, LiAngelo Ball has entered health and safety protocols (he is on their summer league roster). He is the older brother of LaMelo Ball and the younger brother of Lonzo (who was the second overall pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in 2017 and is the current Chicago Bulls point guard).
CHARLOTTE, NC
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics#The Indiana Pacers#Espn#The Milwaukee Bucks
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards recently made headlines for revealing a rather contentious confrontation with Steve Kerr during his pre-draft workout with the Golden State Warriors back in 2020. In his version of the story, he spoke about the Warriors coach demanding more of him during a drill that’s normally run by Stephen Curry, with […] The post Warriors’ Andre Iguodala spills truth behind Steve Kerr callout that set Anthony Edwards straight appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
FastBreak on FanNation

LeBron James' Viral Tweet To J.R. Smith

On Saturday, LeBron James sent out a tweet to J.R. Smith that went viral on Twitter. James quote tweeted a tweet from Smith and wrote: "That's so dope Swish!! So damn happy and proud of you more and more each day!!" The two played together on two different teams in...
NBA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy