Marcus Smart's Viral Tweet After Celtics Big Trade

Marcus Smart sent out a tweet after the Boston Celtics mad a trade with the Indiana Pacers. Smart and the Celtics lost in the NBA Finals to the Golden State Warriors.

On Friday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics made a trade with the Indiana Pacers to acquire Malcolm Brogdon.

After the trade news came out, Marcus Smart sent out a tweet thanking his teammates that had been traded.

Smart's tweet: "Wishin my teammates Aaron, Malik, Nik, Juwan the very best. They brought it every day and that’s why they’re winners! And ya ya ya, @dtheis10 u still can’t beat me in any card game. For real- y’all go be great as usual. Always fam"

The Celtics had an excellent season making it all the way to the NBA Finals, but they lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors.

