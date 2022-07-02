ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl went missing June 23. She still hasn't been found.

By Lydia Morrell, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago
A 15-year-old Milwaukee girl went missing in the city on June 23. Nine days later, Joniah Walker is still nowhere to be found and her family is growing increasingly worried.

Mother Tanesha Howard said her daughter was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of East Reservoir Avenue and North Buffum Street wearing an olive green Adidas t-shirt and carrying a large backpack.

Howard said according to phone records, Joniah last attempted to make a call to her therapist about 3:27 p.m. and sent her therapist a text later that night, indicating that she had run away from home.

Joniah has a history of mental illness, Howard said. Since June 23, Howard has reached out to neighbors and friends for security camera footage and messages that might indicate her daughter's location.

The Milwaukee Police Department classified the disappearance as a missing person case instead of a "critically missing" person case, which means the case is lower priority and receives less officer attention.

District 5 Lt. Andrew Tischer said cases are designated as critically missing when the missing person is 11 years old or younger, or meets other criteria, such as if the person is suicidal. He said an officer is monitoring Joniah's case.

Joniah is 5 feet 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

If anyone should see her or find information on her whereabouts, they can call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444, or Joniah's mother at 262-383-6385.

"She's a very simple girl," Howard said. "She likes to read a lot. She likes to bake from scratch. She loves animals especially."

Lydia Morrell can be reached at 320-444-2339 or lmorrell@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @lydia_morrell.

Comments / 5

Carole Leach
3d ago

Lord Jesus cover her while she’s about and about,let no harm come to her in Jesus Name!!!Protect her and bring her home safe,regulate her mind to think straight and lead her back to her mother….I Pray in Jesus Name it is done

Reply
4
