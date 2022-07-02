ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicki Minaj Brings Out Lil Wayne For Surprise Festival Performance: Watch

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

Photo: Getty Images

Fans have highly anticipated Nicki Minaj's 2022 ESSENCE Festival appearance — and last night the rapper brought out the one and only Lil Wayne to join her for a surprise performance.

Nicki took the New Orleans’ Caesar’s Superdome on Friday night (July 1) marking her first-ever appearance on the ESSENCE stage. Her hour-long headlining set included old and new fan favorites including the tracks “Do We Have A Problem,” “Beez in the Trap, ” “Moment 4 Life,” “Did It On Em,” and more. Later in the set, the " Barbie Dreams" rapper surprised fans by bringing out Young Money founder Lil Wayne to play a couple of their hits. The duo performed “High School” and “Seeing Green.”

See clips of Nicki introducing Lil Wayne and their performance below:

Earlier this week, it was announced that Nicki is launching her very own potato chip flavor with Rap Snacks . The chips are aptly named the "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle Potato Chips" after the rapper's fanbase "Barbz" and her own nickname "Barbie." Rap Snacks has been described as an "innovative snack brand inspired by hip hop." The CEO said of the new partnership in a release, "It just makes sense that as a brand disrupting the snack industry, we align to push the bar even further. This is the beginning of a legendary partnership."

