Yvonne Allen Lindsay, age 86, of Clarkesville, Georgia, went to her heavenly home on Saturday, July 2, 2022, following an extended illness, at Habersham Medical Center. Mrs. Lindsay was born on June 4, 1936, in Habersham County, Georgia, to the late Arvel and Nell Power Allen. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by all eight of her brothers and sisters and was welcomed to heaven by her beloved grandson, Ashley Alley.

CLARKESVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO