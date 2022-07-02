Greenville police issue warning about counterfeit money being used in the community

(Gerd Altmann/Pixabay)

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Police Department is warning local businesses and community members to be aware of an increasing number of reports of counterfeit money being used in the area.

>> FBI agents conduct search warrant at Preble County home as part of ‘ongoing investigation’

The police department says the counterfeit bills commonly have words such as “For Motion Picture Purposes” and can be easily mistaken if not examined closely.

Anyone who comes in contact with any counterfeit money is asked to contact the police department at 937-548-1103.

©2022 Cox Media Group