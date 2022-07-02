ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Diamond Hogs JUCO All-American, allowing Stovall to shift to natural position

By E. Wayne
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IIYfJ_0gTBsQKx00

Arkansas baseball has landed its likely starting first baseman for next season.

Junior-college All-American Caleb Cali, a 6-foot-3, 240-pound first bagger from the College of Central Florida, will transfer to Arkansas in time to play next season.

He slashed .438/.533/.826 this past spring with 17 home runs, 22 doubles, six triples and 77 RBIs. Cali was primarily a third baseman at CofCF, but his college coach told WholeHogSports that Cali projects as first baseman at the Division I level.

Cali began his career at Florida State where he redshirted before transferring to Hillsborough Community College for the 2021 season. Arkansas will make his fourth school in four years, but Cali will have two years of eligibility with the Razorbacks.

His arrival should allow Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn to shift this year’s starting first baseman, Peyton Stovall, to the middle infield, his primary position in high school.

Cali is one of 10 junior-college commits Van Horn and the Diamond Hogs have landed in the class. Arkansas is losing starters Jalen Battles, Michael Turner , Braydon Webb, Zack Gregory and Chris Lanzilli. They’re also likely to lose third baseman Cayden Wallace and second baseman Robert Moore to the MLB draft.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Alabama Baseball third baseman transferring to SEC school

Former Alabama third baseman Zane Denton announced that he will be transferring to. . He posted the news on his Instagram page and the caption read, “I’m coming home.”. Denton has been a staple at the third base for the Crimson Tide over the past few years. The native of Brentwood, Tennessee joined the baseball program as a part of the 2019 recruiting class. During his freshman season, he appeared in 13 games with 11 starts and held a .220 batting average on the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Arkansas Baseball Summer League Updates

The month of July will be a busy one for many Arkansas Razorbacks as they play summer ball across the country. 10 current Razorbacks are playing in four different collegiate summer leagues, and two Hogs are currently at a training camp with Team USA’s Collegiate National Team. Here’s a look at the latest happenings and how the Hogs are performing this summer.
ARKANSAS STATE
AllSooners

Oklahoma Target Micah Tease Commits to Arkansas

Oklahoma lost a big one on Monday. Micah Tease, a 4-star athlete in the 2023 class from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, gave his verbal commitment to play college football at Arkansas. He picked the Razorbacks over OU, Notre Dame, USC and Texas A&M. The Sooners have been...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas Baseball adds two from transfer portal

Over the last week, the Transfer Portal appeared to be a mortal enemy of Arkansas Baseball, as ten players announced their intentions to enter the portal since the Razorbacks’ trip to Chapel Hill to face North Carolina in the Super Regionals. However, the pendulum seems to be swinging towards Arkansas again, as they landed two prospects from the portal on Saturday, bringing their weekend commitment list to three over the weekend. The first commit of the day was from Koty Frank, a right-handed pitcher from the University of Nebraska. During his senior season for the Cornhuskers, Frank made 14 appearances with seven...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Juco#Diamond Hogs#All American#Division#Florida State
The Spun

Report: Big Ten Has These 4 Schools On Its Wish List

The Big Ten stole the headlines in college sports last week with its bold move to secure USC and UCLA in conference expansion. Once news broke, many immediately began wondering what the domino effect of this realignment would be. It seems like the era of superconferences is upon us, and the Big Ten is not expected to stop at 16 membership schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

A baseball manager threw 10 bats and drew the strike zone in the dirt during epic tantrum

There’s nothing like a fun video of a baseball manager melting down on an umpire and boy do we have one for you today. For this one we’re diving into the Atlantic League, which is an independent league that has a deal with MLB and is basically made up of players who have either been in MLB or have come close to it and are trying to get another shot a going to the show.
LEXINGTON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
thecomeback.com

4 Pac-12 schools reportedly meeting with Big 12

After it became official that USC and UCLA would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten in 2024, one thing became true: All bets are now off. While the Pac-12 is exploring its expansion options, it’s hard to believe that all of its member schools will stand pat and wait for everything to work out. Just like every other conference and FBS school out there, you’d have to imagine many of the other schools in the conference will be kicking the tires on potential conference realignment destinations if and when the next domino falls.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

REPORT: Big Ten's wish list for conference expansion includes ND, Oregon, Stanford, UNC

The Big Ten reportedly has its sights set on four additional teams for expansion — two from the Pac-12, Notre Dame and a surprising team from the ACC. Jeff Ermann of 247Sports tweeted on Monday that the Big Ten is still looking to add to the league, with four particular teams on its wish list: Notre Dame, Oregon, Stanford and North Carolina. This, of course, was considered the league’s wish list and doesn’t guarantee it will make a move for those programs. At least it shows what the Big Ten is thinking for expansion.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Conference realignment rumors: Phil Knight wants Oregon in the Big Ten

The Big Ten has planted its banner on the west coast with the upcoming additions of USC and UCLA beginning in 2024, but the college football world is waiting to find out if there will be more expansion moves made by the Big Ten. Among the schools evaluating its future in the face of seismic shifts on the tectonic plates of college football’s map is Oregon, with the support of one of the most famous alums in school history reportedly taking part in guiding the Ducks in the big decision-making.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MountaineerMaven

Report: Big 12 Weighing Options to Expand West

Multiple reports from around the country are citing the Big 12 Conference will meet with four Pac 12 Conference teams, Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah on Tuesday to discuss the possibility of joining the Big 12. The news follows the announcement last week that USC and UCLA are leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

126K+
Followers
171K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy