Washington, DC

D.C. Police Searching for Burglary Suspects Caught On Camera

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington D.C. Metro Police detectives are investigating a burglary that...

Shore News Network

Armed Robbers in Northwest D.C. Arrested

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made another arrest in an armed robbery that took place on June 27th. This incident happened on the 1400 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Carjacking Victim Dragged in Silver Spring, Suspect in Custody

Montgomery County Police responded to the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue on Tuesday evening at approximately 7:48 p.m. for the report of a carjacking. According to MCPD, detectives determined that the victim had left the car running while exiting the car in the 8700 block of Georgia Avenue. At that time an unknown suspect entered the car. The victim reached inside the vehicle in an attempt to force the suspect to get out of the vehicle. The suspect then began to drive, dragging the victim, as her arm was still inside the vehicle.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

28 Year-Old Man Shot And Killed in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC Police: 15 shootings reported over holiday weekend

WASHINGTON - Metropolitan Police are working to solve a number of violent crimes — including several shootings and stabbings — that happened over the holiday weekend. D.C. police reported five homicides between Friday and Monday, including 15 shootings and a total of 19 victims. With the string of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Bay Net

Annapolis Shooting And Robbery Suspect Arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
NBC Washington

2 Shot at Fourth of July Party in Frederick, Maryland: Police

Two people were shot after a fight broke out near an informal Fourth of July party at an apartment complex in Frederick, Maryland, police said. An argument broke out before someone opened fire in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick City Police said. Officers arrived about 1 a.m....
FREDERICK, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man Arrested In Shooting That Damaged Officer’s Car, Led To Police Pursuit That Ended In Virginia Crash

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old Germantown man is in police custody after he allegedly shot at a Montgomery County Police officer and led authorities on a car chase that ended in Virginia on Monday, according to authorities. Police initially responded to a report of a man shooting a rifle at people in the 11300 block of Hawks Ridge Terrace Germantown, Maryland, around 9:20 a.m.  Officers learned that Frederick Nijhia had fired off several rounds of bullets at a WSSC Water utility worker, striking his vehicle multiple times, police said. Nijhia also allegedly shot at a man standing next to the utility worker’s truck,...
GERMANTOWN, MD
WUSA9

Driver involved in fiery Germantown crash had been shot, police say

A driver is in the hospital with critical injuries after police responded to a crash scene with multiple vehicles on fire and found the man had been shot. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the area of Apperson Way and Brandermill Drive for a report of a crash. Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the striking vehicle had caught on fire and set other parked cars ablaze.
GERMANTOWN, MD
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

1 man, 1 juvenile injured in Southeast DC shooting: police

WASHINGTON - One man and one juvenile male were shot Monday night in Southeast, according to police. DC Police said their investigation revealed the shooting took place at 9:51 p.m. in the 2300 block of Pennsylvania Ave, SE, shortly after fireworks began to burst in the sky over the National Mall.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

14-Year-Old Reported Missing in Silver Spring

Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Silver Spring. Clarissa Marie Del Rosario was last seen on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at approximately 10 a.m.,...
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

Police respond to shooting in Prince George's Co.

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. — Police in Prince Goerge's County say that a shooting took place on Beaver Dam Rd. and Soil Conservation Rd. Officers were dispatched around 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police say. Officials say one person was shot, however, their condition is unknown. Police also say that they...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
NBC Washington

4 Men Shot at Gathering in Car Wash Parking Lot

An overnight shooting at a gathering at Sam’s Car Wash in Manassas, Virginia has left four people injured, the Prince William County Police said in a release. At 11:30 p.m. on July 3 police responded to the parking lot of Sam’s Car Wash located off of Sudley Rd. to investigate a shooting. Police found that there was a large gathering at the car wash and an argument escalated “when multiple gunshots were fired before the gathering dispersed,” police said.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Man Shot to Death in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an unidentified man that took place on July 4th. This incident happened on 400 block of North Montford Avenue in Southeast, Baltimore. According to investigators, “At approximately 3:12 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were patrolling the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

