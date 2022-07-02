D.C. Armed Robbers Caught on Surveillance Camera

WASHINGTON — A man and a girl were shot in Southeast D.C. and police are searching for who is responsible. Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 600 block of Mellon Street Southeast around 1 a.m. Monday for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene they found two people shot. Police identified the victims as an adult man and a juvenile female. Police did not say how old the juvenile female was.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO