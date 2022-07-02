Victim Shot While Driving in D.C., Suspect Arrested

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on July 2nd in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital, officers located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. The victim is in critical condition. Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the hospital and assumed control of the investigation.”

