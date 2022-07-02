ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnsdall, OK

SUMMER SWEAT, SWEET AUTUMN: Barnsdall gridders pump weight to rev up for season

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
Examiner Enterprise
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbvpJ_0gTBsLAY00

Some summers can be mighty long for high school football coaches apprehensive about the competitive challenges for the upcoming season.

For Barnsdall High head grid skipper Kylee Sweeney, it’s just the opposite.

July can’t pass quickly enough for Sweeney, who welcomes back a power group of proven veterans and crowded roster for next fall’s eight-man battles.

Several Panthers have excelled in summer passing league competition, even against 11-man competition.

Meanwhile, Barnsdall players are working diligently to get stronger in the weightroom.

“We’re doing pretty good,” said Sweeney, who has guided Barnsdall to four playoff trips in the past six seasons. “Last Monday was our biggest day. We had over 40 kids, boys and girls.”

BArnsdall has participated in the Pawhuska passing league, against larger competition, which includes Caney Valley, Dewey, Perry, Pawhuska, Pawnee and Blackwell.

During the start of the first 7-on-7 session, Barnsdall threw an interception on the first play.

But, the Panther defense intercepted two passes.

During the second session, veteran Panther quarterback Maverick “The Spheroid Spear” Lanphear launched touchdown passes to Easton Malone and Braden Byars on the first two passes.

“I thought we did fairly well offensively on the second day,” Sweeney said. “We threw seven or eight touchdowns and Mav seemed pretty comfortable in the backfield.

Ronald Weber, Cooper Sofian and Byars served as the leading receivers.

These three players, along by Lanphear and Christian Hernandez also shone on defense.

Lanphear and Hernandez recorded multiple pass interceptions, Sweeney said.

James Johnson also looked good at corner, he added.

Barnsdall finished 5-5 last season, barely missing out on playoff qualification in its second year as an eight-man program.

The Panthers played 11-man football up through the 2019 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tulsakids.com

Picking Berries and Flowers at Joe’s Farm in Bixby!

Don’t tell Joss, but I went berry picking without him last Friday. He was at Discovery Lab camp, and it was going to be a slow day at work (holiday weekend!). So I went with a friend and her girls to Joe’s Farm in Bixby. I’ve seen them all over social media for the past couple of years, but hadn’t visited until just now.
BIXBY, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Strength Coach Salary News

College football coaching salaries have risen over the years, and not just for the guys on the sideline. Support staffers, specifically strength and conditioning coaches, have been making more scratch as well. Now, for the first time, one of them will be making $1 million annually at a public university.
STILLWATER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Perry, OK
City
Pawhuska, OK
City
Barnsdall, OK
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Pawnee, OK
kjrh.com

Tulsa cat home StreetCats celebrates 25 years

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa nonprofit StreetCats is celebrating a significant anniversary this year. The organization, celebrating 25 years, started in 1997 with one woman's love of cats. "I would say I've always been a cat lady," says StreetCats President Kathy Balsiger. "Too many cats and dogs, of course, have...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Circle Cinema sells out 'Terlton' screening, mixer

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today from 7 to 9 p.m., Circle Cinema is hosting a free screening and mixer with the filmmakers of "Terlton". The event has already sold out of all tickets. "Terlton" is a documentary film that walks through the story of an Oklahoma town's survival. Summer...
TERLTON, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings June 24-July 5

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail June 24- July 5 include:. Jermaine Abbington, 41, Ponca City, distribution of a CDS. Anthony Scott Beard, 43, Ponca City, failure to pay. Stephen Dale Bohon, 50, Tulsa, aggravted DUI. Dominick Joseph Burright,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
Thrillist

This Quirky Midwest City Claims to Be the Center of the Universe

Any state willing to woo potential movers with $10,000 checks is bound to be a little quirky. And the fact that such an audacious remote worker incentive program—something that sounds like a Bravo-worthy reality show—actually turned out to be a smashing success says a lot about the town of Tulsa’s underrated charms. The zig to Oklahoma’s zag, Tulsa has long been a more eccentric, artsy, and offbeat urban bubble in the state’s northeast region, known as Green Country. Sandwiched between the Ozark Mountains and the Osage Hills, with the Arkansas River cascading through it, the city is as unexpectedly lush as the name suggests, but the surprises here go well beyond the greenery.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#High School Football#American Football#Dewey Perry
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Search continues for missing Claremore man

CLAREMORE, Okla. — The search for a missing Claremore man continued on Sunday. Friends say Mark Montgomery left home for work at Flowerbomb Craft Cannabis in Oologah on June 30th, but never arrived. “We’re worried. We’re scared, and he is deeply loved,” said Kimberly Reitz, Mark’s sister who flew...
CLAREMORE, OK
Four States Home Page

10 acre “elephant experience” coming to Tulsa Zoo

TULSA, Okla. — A new attraction is coming to one of the region’s largest city zoos. The Tulsa Zoo recently broke ground on the new Oxley Family Elephant Experience and Elephant Preserve. It will be one of the largest Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) facilities of its kind in North America and allow Tulsa […]
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
KTUL

Man dies after cliff jumping at Grand Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand River Dam Authority Police Department recovered the body of a drowning victim from Grand Lake on Saturday evening, July 2. A call around 6:30 p.m. alerted the GRDA police of a male, who jumped off the Dripping Springs cliffs into the water and did not resurface.
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The era of “Crystal City of the Southwest” begins

This week in Sapulpa history: the actual start-up date for the Bartlett-Collins (B.C.) Glass plant began on June 28, 1915. “Making of glass in Oklahoma is a new industry in the southwest, but it has come to the state! The big factory of the Bartlett-Collins is now running full blast.” Oklahoma City Times shouted in their headline when B.C. opened.
SAPULPA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

OHP reports two deaths at Copan Lake

COPAN, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has reported that two men have died on July 3 at Copan Lake in Washington County. According to a series of reports, OHP found a 14 foot fishing boat floating on Copan Lake with one man deceased and another man missing. The...
COPAN, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

OHP Water Patrol Unit: Water Related Incident with Fatality at Copan Lake

OHP Water Unit B is reporting the deaths of two men after an incident that occured Sunday, July 3 on Copan Lake. The original incident had reported that Everett Vandonr, age 86, of Copan was pronounced dead at the scene while Travis Goodine, age 48, of Dewey was missing. After an extensive search of the lake, Goodine was found and pronounced dead by OHP.
COPAN, OK
KTUL

Bixby teen dies in car crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Yesterday just past 6 p.m., Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a 17-year-old Bixby girl died in a car crash. She was driving a 2006 Ford Explorer heading eastbound on US-412. The accident occurred at North South 432, about 1.7 miles east of Chouteau in Mayes County.
BIXBY, OK
KTUL

Local shelters ask for help after puppy mill bust

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriffs Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case and expected to have to save 15 dogs from a breeder. After the search warrant was served, 75 large dogs and countless deceased dogs were...
TULSA, OK
Examiner Enterprise

Examiner Enterprise

711
Followers
1K+
Post
60K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bartlesville, OK from Examiner-Enterprise.

 http://examiner-enterprise.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy