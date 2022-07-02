26 Year-Old Shot in Southeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man in critical condition on July 2nd in Eastern Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:40 a.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim seeking treatment. When officers arrived at the hospital, officers located a 46-year-old male victim suffering from two apparent gunshot wounds to the neck. The victim is in critical condition. Eastern District Shooting detectives responded to the hospital and assumed control of the investigation.”
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place early this morning in Central Baltimore. According to police, “At approximately 2:06 a.m., Central District patrol officers were dispatched to an area hospital for a reported walk-in shooting victim who walked into an area hospital seeking treatment. Once at the hospital, officers located a 36-year-old male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body. The victim is in critical condition. “
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. This incident happened on the1200 block of North Luzerne Avenue in Eastern Baltimore. According to detectives, “At approximately 1:20 p.m., Eastern District patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD – Gunshots and fireworks filled the air in Baltimore on 4th of July, starting the day with one man killed by gunfire early in the morning. According to Baltimore Police, July 4 at approximately 3:12 a.m., Southeast District patrol officers were patrolling the area of North Glover Street when they heard discharging coming from the 400 block of North Montford Avenue.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police responded to 11 shootings that killed four people and injured nine others over the Independence Day weekend, according to authorities.
Additionally, there were 36 robberies between July 1 and July 4, police said.
During that same time period, officers arrested 90 people for various crimes, according to authorities.
Those crimes included two attempted murders, five robberies, 11 handgun violations, and 54 aggravated assaults, police said.
Officers also served at least one attempted murder warrant, at least one robbery warrant, and five handgun warrants, according to authorities.
Anyone with information about a crime should call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — At least 10 people were shot and there have been several homicides since the start of July. Specifically, over the holiday weekend there were nearly a dozen shooting incidents including the shooting of a Royal Farms employee, a triple shooting in east Baltimore and a shooting involving a 14-year-old.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – July 5, 2022: Detectives believe there are dozens of eyewitnesses to this crime who have yet to come forward. Anyone with any information about the murder of Mr. Beasley is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. Tipsters can email anonymously.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Metro Police Department in Washington, D.C. is investigating a shooting that left one man dead on July 3rd. This incident took place on the 1600 Block of K Street in Northeast, D.C. According to detectives, “At approximately 9:55 pm, members of the Fifth District responded...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old gun violence victim died following his injuries sustained earlier this month. According to police, Terrontae Stancil was critically injured on July 2, 2022 in the 600 block of Mosher Street. Stancil was hospitalized but died a day later on July 3 just before 5...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man was hospitalized early Tuesday morning after he was shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
Patrol officers were called to an area hospital about 2 a.m. after the victim showed up with multiple gunshot wounds, police said. He is listed in critical condition.
It’s unclear where the shooting happened, and no information about a possible suspect or motive was immediately released by police.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD – A 26-year-old man was shot and killed inside his car in Capitol Heights on Sunday, the Prince George’s County Police Department reported. According to police, detectives with the Homicide Unit are investigating a fatal shooting in Capitol Heights early Sunday morning. The victim is 26-year-old James Milton Johnson of Columbia.
Investigators have arrested a 53-year-old Baltimore man in connection to an evening shooting over the weekend, authorities say. An off-duty officer allegedly witnessed James Donald Wilkes shooting a 52-year-old male victim in the 600 block of North Eutaw Place around 6:45 p.m., Saturday, July 2, according to Baltimore Police. The...
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are searching for 15-year-old Kennedy Jordan who was last seen in the Reisterstown area wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, white shoes, and carrying a black purse. Miss Jordan is 5’7″ and weighs 145lbs. Anyone with information is requested to...
Over the long weekend, the Annapolis Police Department responded to and is investigating a stabbing as well as a case of shots being fired in a local community. On July 2, 2022, at approximately 9:40 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to an area hospital for a reported stabbing that occurred earlier.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was another holiday weekend marked by gun violence Baltimore. According to police, three people were killed and nine others were injured, including a 14-year-old boy. Most of the shootings took place overnight and happened despite an uptick in police presence. We have a robust deployment...
(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department has made another arrest in an armed robbery that took place on June 27th. This incident happened on the 1400 Block of 7th Street in Northwest, D.C. Police say, “At approximately 1:10 pm, two suspects approached the victim at the...
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say an April 2022 shooting in South Baltimore has recently been upgraded to a homicide after the victim died a month later. On April 25, 2022, at approximately 5:22 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of South Gilmor Street to investigate a shooting. Once...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that injured two people in Annapolis, according to authorities.
De’Lass Reid, 25, allegedly used a handgun to demand cash and cell phones from two males in the Melrob Court area, police said.
The shooting occurred after a physical altercation between Reid and his intended robbery victims, according to authorities.
Reid is suspected of shooting one male in the abdomen and the other male in the arm, county officials said.
Both males sought shelter in a nearby apartment complex as Reid ran off, according to authorities.
Authorities later arrested...
BALTIMORE — A car was set on fire in East Baltimore on July 4. It happened around 9:20pm in the 700 block of E. 20th Street. A neighbor provided this video to WMAR-2 showing the car engulfed before firefighters extinguish the flames. According to our own Dave Detling, no...
