ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

Peoria offers tips for watering properly in the summer

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Kp2fu_0gTBsHde00

June and July can be the hardest months for plants in Arizona with the dry, hot and typically breezy days.

To help plants sustain during the driest months, residents need to water deeply but infrequently to support the landscape. How do you know if you have watered deep enough? The best tool for watering efficiency is a soil probe.

After watering, probe the ground, and when you hit dry ground (or a rock) the probe will stop. If the probe sinks down a few feet with consistent pressure, you are watering deeply.

Once you are watering at the right depth, you can spread the watering frequency out further. To get specific watering resources, tips, and rebates or to schedule a landscape consultation, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/waterconservation or contact conservation@peoriaaz.gov .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phoenix New Times

Has Arizona's Uncapped Cannabis Cultivation Created a Glut?

Cannabis prices are falling across Washington, Oregon and Colorado as supply steeply overshadows demand. In Arizona, cannabis prices are beginning to fall, too — prompting concern the Grand Canyon State might have a glut of its own. "In the past several months the price of flower has gone down,"...
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

This Is The Best Place In Arizona To Get Good, Cheap Breakfast

We have all been told many times that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Aside from the nutritional benefits, there are many other positive aspects of breakfast that really help to start your day on the right foot. Breakfast can be an amazing time to hang out with your loved ones and and enjoy a meal together. On top of that, breakfast is generally the cheapest meal of the day.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
Peoria, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Peoria, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
azbigmedia.com

Arizona No. 2 for largest house price appreciation

Arizona had the second largest house price appreciation among all states between the first quarters of 2021 and 2022 at 27.5%, with only Florida having a higher figure at 29.8%. The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) House Price Index report for the first quarter 2022 indicated all 50 states and...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

AZ Big Spotlight: 72Sold, Mesa Fire, Harrah’s Ak-Chin Casino

72SOLD, considered the #1 real estate brand in Arizona, and recently recognized as the leading home selling program in America, welcomed former 12News Arizona Midday Host Destry Jetton to its team. Jetton joins the 72SOLD leadership team as Vice President of Communications. In her new position Jetton will head up...
MESA, AZ
knau.org

Nine of 15 Arizona counties now in high COVID-19 transmission

Nine of Arizona’s 15 counties are now in a high level of COVID-19 community transmission. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Coconino, Yavapai, Mohave, Apache, Navajo and others have all experienced rising infections in recent weeks. The CDC recommends all people in areas of high transmission...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant
kjzz.org

CDC: Most of AZ has high COVID-19 transmission levels; masks recommended

Nine of 15 Arizona counties are currently experiencing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s definition of “high” COVID-19 transmission rates, including Maricopa County. Other counties with high transmission levels include Coconino, Yavapai, Navajo, Pinal, Mohave, Gila, Apache and La Paz. In Maricopa County, the CDC says...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

9 Arizona counties have 'high' level of COVID-19, masks encouraged indoors

PHOENIX — Maricopa County and eight other Arizona counties have a "high" level of COVID-19 transmissions and residents in those regions should start wearing masks inside public places, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Updated numbers tracked by the CDC show more counties in Arizona are...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
arizonasuntimes.com

Gov. Doug Ducey Signs Legislation Easing License Costs for Arizona Veterans

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey recently signed two House Bills (HB) which aim to lower certain license costs for veterans, including business and hunting licenses. “Our veterans give us so much and Arizona is dedicated to finding more ways to honor them,” Ducey said in a press release. “This session, we delivered. We followed up on our State of the State promise to launch a program to waive in-state higher education tuition for the dedicated husbands and wives of veterans who have served and sacrificed as well. Arizona will continue to lower barriers and give back to this selfless and courageous community.”
ARIZONA STATE
NeighborWho

14 Things to Know About Living In A Desert

Joshua tree national park at sunset(shutterstock / Checubus) Americans move a lot for work, so it’s not uncommon for someone to grow up in the Midwest, attend college on the East Coast, then take a job wherever they can find one. All that moving means learning about new ways of life, and nowhere requires a bigger adjustment than living in the desert—in cities such as Phoenix or states such as Arizona or California. If you’re trying to make your home in the desert, there are a few things you need to know.
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Here are 12 places to see fireworks in Metro Phoenix

While demand for fireworks has surged past pre-pandemic levels as we try to return to normal after two years of Independence Day celebrations that were more dud than dandy because of COVID-10, some Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled or are in jeopardy because fireworks display businesses cannot secure enough product or staff to meet demand. But have no fear. There are still plenty of places to get your Fourth of July boom on in Metro Phoenix. Here are 12 places to watch fireworks in Metro Phoenix.
Greyson F

Best Pizza in USA Announced, Including Several Local Pizzerias

Stop by one of the best pizza restaurants in the United States.Prince Charles Malaque/Unsplash. Pizza isn’t difficult to find. But good pizza? That’s a different story. There are plenty of inferior pizza shops out there that, for one reason or another, remain open. Perhaps the old saying of ‘bad pizza is better than no pizza’ has some truth to it. In short, there’s a pizza restaurant out there for everyone and, thankfully, in metro Phoenix, there are some of the very best pizza restaurants in the United States.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
886
Followers
1K+
Post
96K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy