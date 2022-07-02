Peoria offers tips for watering properly in the summer

June and July can be the hardest months for plants in Arizona with the dry, hot and typically breezy days.

To help plants sustain during the driest months, residents need to water deeply but infrequently to support the landscape. How do you know if you have watered deep enough? The best tool for watering efficiency is a soil probe.

After watering, probe the ground, and when you hit dry ground (or a rock) the probe will stop. If the probe sinks down a few feet with consistent pressure, you are watering deeply.

Once you are watering at the right depth, you can spread the watering frequency out further. To get specific watering resources, tips, and rebates or to schedule a landscape consultation, visit www.peoriaaz.gov/waterconservation or contact conservation@peoriaaz.gov .