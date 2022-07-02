ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Frasier’ Star Kelsey Grammer Reveals Reboot Script Is in ‘Final Stages’

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FFDrW_0gTBsFsC00

Fans of the popular TV sitcom series Frasier will be excited about this latest reboot news! The star of the upcoming reboot series, Kelsey Grammer, has revealed that the reboot’s final script approaching the final stages. And, the longtime actor adds, it is looking “pretty good”!

In a recent clip teasing Frasier star Kelsey Grammer’s appearance on the daytime talk show The Talk, fans were treated to some teaser info regarding a reboot of the spin-off series to the classic TV sitcom series, Cheers. In this preview, Grammer discusses the upcoming series. Grammer notes in the clip that the key ingredient for the long-awaited revival is the show’s namesake and Grammer’s famous character…Frasier himself.

“The key ingredient for the Frasier reboot is actually Frasier honestly,” Kelsey Grammer says of the upcoming sitcom reboot.

“It was always called [Frasier],” the star adds, quipping that this means that he is the key to this project.

“It’s me,” the star jokes. “The key is me.”

Kelsey Grammer Discusses When Shooting For The Frasier Reboot Series Is Expected To Begin

Kelsey Grammer notes that filming for the upcoming Frasier reboot could start as early as this fall. However, there are some other projects to look at in the meantime.

“There’s been some conversation about maybe October,” Kelsey Grammer says of plans to begin filming the brand-new Frasier series.

“Maybe a little later,” the star adds. “I don’t know.”

Grammer notes that some of this schedule is partially dependent on how the timelines of some other projects that are on the horizon.

“There are a couple [of] other things coming up,” he explains.

“We’ve developed a couple [of] other projects that look like they’re going to shoot first,” the actor relates.

Filming May Still Be Up In The Air, But The Frasier Reboot Series Script Is Nearing The Final Stages

While there is no definitive timeline regarding when filming for the upcoming series is set to begin filming as of yet, the script, Grammer says, is in its final stages. And, the actor says it’s so good that it has already moved him to tears.

“We’re in the final stages of the final script for the first episode of Frasier, the reboot,” the former Cheers star relates of the long-awaited sitcom series.

“And it looks pretty good,” he adds.

“I’ve had a couple of runs through it, and I cried,” Grammer teases. “So you know, I’m happy.”

This Long-Awaited Series Has Been Underway For Some Time Now

For years, Frasier fans have been hearing talk of the possible reboot series making its way into reality. And, in 2019, Kelsey Grammer made the exciting revelation that this series was likely to soon hit the airwaves, most likely on a streaming platform.

However, it would be another two years before fans would hear more about this project. In 2021, the project finally received a green light from Paramount +.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

‘Frasier’: Incredible Fan-Made Reboot Trailer Takes a Very Dark Spin on the Classic Sitcom

There are times when fans just love their TV shows and choose to take them in a different direction just like this spin on Frasier. Yes, the show is getting a reboot right now but like this? No. A fan put this incredibly well-done video mashup on YouTube and we cannot get over it. When you think of Frasier, of course, the cast comes to mind led by Kelsey Grammer.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsey Grammer
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: Why Ron Howard Could Barely Stomach Opie’s Ice Cream Scenes

There’s no doubt that Opie Taylor loved him some ice cream on The Andy Griffith Show and Ron Howard had to eat it. Or did he really do so? As a young child actor, Howard probably had a love for ice cream. After all, he’s playing a boy who is the son of Sheriff Andy Taylor, played by Andy Griffith. There can be a lot of perks when playing that role. One of them probably included a lot of ice cream. Yet would you believe that Howard had some trouble in those ice cream scenes? He did and had to really make us believe that ice cream was good.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Gwen Stefani Fury: Gavin Rossdale's Ex Joins The Voice Season 23 To Save Marriage With Blake Shelton? Songstress Reportedly Tired Of Playing 'Second Fiddle' To Miranda Lambert's Ex

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are two of the most in-demand singers of their generation. The two hitmakers are also one of the most unexpected celebrity romances in recent memory, but they appear to be going stronger even after half a decade of being together. For starters, Gwen Stefani and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: These Characters Died in Season 9

Dick Wolf, creator of the One Chicago, Law & Order, and FBI universes, didn’t become a titan of television by accident. On the contrary, for more than 20 years, the legendary producer has kept a close eye on all of his series and the desires of his fanbase. It’s this dedication to his creations and their viewers that has allowed him to stay on top.
CHICAGO, IL
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Wishes Husband Tim Busfield Happy Birthday in Sweet Post

Melissa Gilbert of Little House on the Prairie took time out of her day to wish her husband Tim Busfield a very happy birthday. The actress and Busfield, who is both an actor and director, have been married since 2013. While classic TV fans know her from playing Laura Ingalls, others will remember him from Thirtysomething and The West Wing. Yes, he also played a significant role in the Kevin Costner film Field of Dreams. Let’s take a look and see what Gilbert is saying to her husband.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Dan Blocker Was an Absolute Hoss From the Day He Was Born

For anyone who has seen Bonanza, then you know that Dan Blocker, who played Eric “Hoss” Cartwright, was a big man. Apparently, that was evident even from the time of his youth. Yes, the tall, heavyset native of Texas would find a place in the hearts of TV viewers. But these numbers will astound you a bit. When Blocker was born on Dec. 10, 1928, he weighed 14 pounds. A toddler usually isn’t too big but he was already shooting upward at 5 feet tall and 105 pounds. That’s as a toddler, friends.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Ice Cube’s Wife: Everything To Know about Kim Woodruff & Their 30 Year Marriage

Ice Cube is one of the most influential rappers of all time. The L.A.-born star was part of the influential rap group NWA alongside the likes of Eazy-E and Dr. Dre, which made him a star, especially after the group’s landmark album Straight Outta Compton dropped in 1988. Cube left the group shortly after and went on to a very successful solo career, which includes hits like “It Was A Good Day” and “You Know How We Do It.” In the early 90s, Cube also began a very successful acting career, with a wide array of roles in different movies from crime dramas like Boyz N The Hood to comedies like Friday. Throughout his career, he’s had one woman by his side: his wife Kim Woodruff. Find out everything you need to know about Cube, 52, and Kim, 51, here!
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

493K+
Followers
53K+
Post
180M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy