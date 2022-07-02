ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Jays RH Gausman leaves game after being hit on foot by liner

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mprzU_0gTBrwQI00
1 of 4

TORONTO (AP) — Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman left Game 1 of Saturday’s doubleheader against Tampa Bay after he was hit in the right foot by a line drive from Rays shortstop Wander Franco.

Franco’s liner, which had an exit velocity of 100 miles per hour, struck Gausman and ricocheted to catcher Gabriel Moreno, who retired Franco at first to end the inning, leaving the bases loaded.

The team announced that Gausman had a right ankle contusion and X-rays came back negative. His status for his next start is uncertain.

“We’ll see how he feels tomorrow and go from there,” Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said.

Gausman stumbled forward and fell face down in front of the mound after being struck. He received attention from the trainer before getting to his feet and slowly walking off the field.

Gausman signed a five-year, $110 million contract with the Blue Jays last offseason. He came into Saturday’s start 6-6 with a 2.93 ERA.

Gausman allowed four hits in two scoreless innings before departing. He walked one and struck out three.

Rays left-hander Shane McClanahan, who beat the Blue Jays in Game 1, offered an unprompted expression of concern for Gausman at the end of his post-game media session.

“I saw Gausman’s X-rays were negative,” McClanahan said. “That’s a great thing to see. I was asking about him all through the game, how he was doing. That’s the best of a bad situation. We all care for that guy and we’re praying and hoping for the best.”

Right-hander Casey Lawrence, who joined the Blue Jays as the 27th man for Saturday’s doubleheader, replaced Gausman in the third.

___

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Phillies' Matt Vierling absent Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves. Vierling started the past three games, but he's yielding right field to Odubel Herrera while Mickey Moniak enters the lineup to play center field and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Associated Press

Jays coach Budzinski leaves team following daughter’s death

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team following the death of his eldest daughter. Julia Budzinski was 17. “The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons,” general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement Sunday. “This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family. I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts.”
MLB
ESPN

First-base coach Mark Budzinski away from Toronto Blue Jays after eldest daughter's death

Toronto Blue Jays first-base coach Mark Budzinski will be away from the team after the death of his eldest daughter, Julia Budzinski, the team announced Sunday. "The Budzinskis have been part of our Blue Jays family over the last four seasons. This devastating loss is felt by our entire organization and we grieve alongside Bud and his family," Ross Atkins, the Blue Jays' executive vice president of baseball operations and general manager, said in a statement. "I have known Bud for more than 25 years and have always admired his commitment as a dad and husband first. He is loved and well-respected by our entire clubhouse and holds a special place in all our hearts."
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Casey Lawrence
Person
Wander Franco
Person
Charlie Montoyo
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Kevin Gausman
numberfire.com

William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Contreras will catch for right-hander Ian Anderson on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Andre Pallante and the Cardinals. Travis d'Arnaud moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 11.0 FanDuel...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rays' Kevin Kiermaier batting fifth on Tuesday

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Kiermaier will start in center field on Tuesday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Brett Phillips returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Kiermaier for 10.0 FanDuel points...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
The Associated Press

Blue Jays aim to stop 4-game slide, play the Athletics

Toronto Blue Jays (44-37, third in the AL East) vs. Oakland Athletics (27-55, fifth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (3-4, 4.74 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Athletics: Adrian Martinez (1-1, 6.30 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, six strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -187, Athletics +158; over/under...
OAKLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Blue Jays
CBS News

Bulls reportedly sign veteran PG Goran Dragic to one-year deal

The Bulls have added some depth at point guard, reportedly signing veteran Goran Dragic to a one-year deal worth $2.9 million. The deal was first reported by The Athletic. The Bulls will be Dragic's sixth team in the league, as he has previously spent time with the Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Baltimore's Jorge Mateo starting Monday

The Baltimore Orioles listed Jorge Mateo as their starting shortstop for Monday's game against the Texas Rangers. Mateo will bat ninth in the rotation and cover shortstop Monday while Richie Martin takes a seat. Mateo has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.8 fantasy points against...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

My Two Cents: Blue Jays Have More to Worry About Than Rays

TORONTO — Back during the shortened spring training in March, it was the Toronto Blue Jays who were the talk of the town. The up-and-coming team with a lineup full of big bats seemed poised to take the American League East crown in 2022. They were the preseason betting...
MLB
The Associated Press

Kiermaier knocks in 4, Rays beat Red Sox 8-4 at Fenway

BOSTON (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit an early three-run double and broke a tie with an RBI grounder during a four-run sixth inning that sent the Tampa Bay Rays past the Boston Red Sox 8-4 on Tuesday night. Yandy Díaz had three singles and an RBI as the Rays evened the three-game series between AL East rivals at one apiece. Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story homered for Boston, and J.D. Martinez had two doubles and a single. The Red Sox had won five straight at home before the Rays prevailed in driving rain that started in the seventh and continued until Jason Adam, Tampa Bay’s sixth pitcher, retired Story for the final out in worsening conditions. The Red Sox were 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position and left 11 on base overall. Boston failed to capitalize in the fifth after Rob Refsnyder led off with a single and Martinez followed with a double that got past right fielder Josh Lowe as he made a diving attempt to catch the ball.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Braves acquire an infielder from the Blue Jays

Callez has not advanced past Rookie Ball for Toronto over three seasons, more than likely in part to his age. He’s only 21, but he has shown some flashes at times. In 2021, Callez posted an .812 OPS over ten games, but in 2022, Callez has had a rough season, only getting 13 at-bats with a triple to his name. This is nothing more than a depth trade, likely for cash, but given Alex Anthopoulos’ familiarity with the Blue Jays and Atlanta’s need for young talent, I don’t see the harm.
ATLANTA, GA
ESPN

Benji Kikanovic scores twice as Quakes defeat Fire

Benji Kikanovic delivered two second-half goals as the San Jose Earthquakes ended their scoring drought while earning a 2-1 victory Sunday over the visiting Chicago Fire. The Earthquakes (4-7-6, 18 points) scored for the first time since May 28, waiting out the international break in early June and then going without a score in games against Nashville SC and Real Salt Lake.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

973K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy