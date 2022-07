Max Verstappen says he saw the debris that heavily damaged his car but couldn’t avoid it, as he salvaged seventh place in the British Grand Prix. The championship leader had just overtaken Carlos Sainz to take the lead of the race when he saw debris in the middle of the track. After hitting it, Verstappen suffered what he thought was a puncture as his car started to handle strangely, pitting one lap later after dropping to third place, but then struggling with a poor handling car for the rest of the race as it turned out to be aerodynamic damage to his floor.

