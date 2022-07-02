Delhi Twp. rollover crash puts one in hospital

DELHI TWP. (WLNS) — One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries Friday night after a rollover car crash.

According to the Ingham County Sheriff’s Office, Ingham County Central Dispatch received a 911 call around 6 p.m. regarding a semi-truck accident.

A semi-tractor trailer was traveling on the ramp from US 127 northbound to I-96 westbound when it lost control on the curve and hit a guardrail.

The 67-year-old driver was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The ramp was closed for several hours while crews removed the semi, but it is now back open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.