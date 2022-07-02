ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Man shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police say

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
81st and South Lewis Shooting

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in south Tulsa, police said.

Tulsa police responded to a shooting near a spillway at 81st and South Lewis around 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the spillway is a known hangout for community homeless.

Police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man was not cooperative and would not tell police who shot him or what happened, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

