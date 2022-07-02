Money in the Bank 2022 Live Stream: Time, Where To Watch WWE Money in the Bank Online

Kick back, relax, and embrace the freedom of a three-day weekend by enjoying WWE Money in the Bank!

Coming to you live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Nevada, a slew of superstars will compete to capture that ever elusive briefcase that contains a guaranteed world championship match. The men’s Money in the Bank match includes a number of former world champs (Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus) as well as a bevy of potential future title holders (Omos, Sami Zayn, Riddle). The women’s bout is also must-see TV as established stars like Becky Lynch, Asuka, Liv Morgan, and Alexa Bliss compete against a number of up and coming superstars (Lacey Evans, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shotzi) in the hopes of climbing the ladder and retrieving that career-altering briefcase.

From start time to live stream information, here’s how to watch WWE Money in the Bank 2022 live online.

WHAT TIME DOES MONEY IN THE BANK START?

The Money in the Bank Kickoff show begins Saturday, July 2 at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock, WWE.com, and various WWE social platforms. The main show begins at 8:00 p.m. ET.

WWE MONEY IN THE BANK 2022 LIVE STREAM INFO:

Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE Network in the United States, which means you’ll only be able to stream Money in the Bank with a subscription to Peacock Premium ($4.99/month or $49.99/year) or by purchasing the event through your cable provider. Peacock Premium Plus is also available for $9.99/month or $99.99/year and features fewer ads.

Peacock is available across a variety of platforms, including Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox, and more. You can also watch Peacock on your web browser or via a variety of cable providers set top boxes (Cox, Contour, Xfinity). You can download the Peacock app on Google Play, iTunes, Roku, and more.

CAN I WATCH MOENY IN THE BANK 2022 ON THE WWE NETWORK?

Since Peacock is the exclusive streaming home of the WWE, the WWE Network is no longer available in the United States. If you live outside of the U.S., Money in the Bank will still be available to stream on the WWE Network.

MONEY IN THE BANK 2022 CARD: