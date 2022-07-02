Crew member of sinking ship airlifted to safety

A discarded battery is believed to have been the cause of a major blaze at a scrap yard, a new report has revealed. Firefighters spent two days battling the fire at Norton Scrap and Co in Kirkdale, Liverpool, in September 2021. The findings of an investigation into blaze found the...
A young boy has been mauled by a dog in a vicious attack at a remote Western Australian campground. The eight-year-old was camping at a site in Gnaraloo, near Carnarvon, when he was attacked by a dog around 7.30am on Saturday. He was flown by a Royal Flying Doctor Service...
The bound bodies of four people were found Friday in the burned-out wreckage of a helicopter in Mexico's Gulf coast Huasteca region, along with signs indicating they were killed by a drug gang, authorities said. The killings were the second act of grisly violence in a month in the region.
Twelve members of a religious group have been arrested over the death of an eight-year-old girl in Australia. Elizabeth Struhs died on 7 January at a home south of Brisbane, after the type one diabetic was allegedly denied insulin for almost a week. Earlier this year, her parents were charged...
A wildlife trophy hunter who killed elephants and lions and uploaded photos of himself next to their carcasses has been shot dead in South Africa. Riaan Naude, 55, was gunned down “at close range” when a car pulled up next to his truck in Marken Road, Limpopo – an area which includes part of the Kruger National Park wildlife reserve.
Rescue teams in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur are searching for 20 missing people, days after a massive landslide. More than 40 people have died so far in the landslide, which hit a railway construction site late on Wednesday. The victims were mostly labourers and members of a volunteer...
A man died when he was struck by a highways lorry carrying out resurfacing work. Dorset Police said the pedestrian, aged 54, was struck in Redwood Drive, Ferndown, on Tuesday at about 11:10 BST. He died at the scene. The force said a man aged in his 30s had been...
People had to run for safety during a mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire on spectators at the event. Police have charged 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III with seven counts...
Egyptian authorities have closed several beaches on the country's Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed in shark attacks. One was a 68-year-old Austrian who had an arm torn off while swimming near the city of Hurghada on Friday, the regional governor said. Shark attacks are rare in...
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a road barrier. Dyfed Powys Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 09:35 BST on Sunday on the A44 between Llanfihangel Nant Melan and New Radnor, in Powys. The male rider of a red Ducatti motorcycle was taken to hospital but died of...
Penny Whitmore, who lives near the flats, said it had been an "emotional" day. "You worry about what people are going through," she said. She said she had got home from work and was in her house when she felt something that was "almost like an earthquake". "I came outside...
A woman who put flower pots outside her flat "to make it look nice", has been told to remove them by a council, as they could be a fire hazard. Tracey Stubbings, 41, received a letter from Norwich City Council telling her she must remove the pots at her flat.
Comments / 0