Accidents

Crew member of sinking ship airlifted to safety

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crew member of a sinking engineering vessel in the South China...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Kirkdale fire: Scrap yard fire caused by battery, report says

A discarded battery is believed to have been the cause of a major blaze at a scrap yard, a new report has revealed. Firefighters spent two days battling the fire at Norton Scrap and Co in Kirkdale, Liverpool, in September 2021. The findings of an investigation into blaze found the...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Manipur landslide: 42 dead, 20 missing as rescue operations continue

Rescue teams in the north-eastern Indian state of Manipur are searching for 20 missing people, days after a massive landslide. More than 40 people have died so far in the landslide, which hit a railway construction site late on Wednesday. The victims were mostly labourers and members of a volunteer...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Ferndown: Pedestrian dies as he is hit by resurfacing lorry

A man died when he was struck by a highways lorry carrying out resurfacing work. Dorset Police said the pedestrian, aged 54, was struck in Redwood Drive, Ferndown, on Tuesday at about 11:10 BST. He died at the scene. The force said a man aged in his 30s had been...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

People flee gunman at US Independence Day event

People had to run for safety during a mass shooting at a US Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Seven people were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire on spectators at the event. Police have charged 22-year-old Robert E Crimo III with seven counts...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Egypt: Red Sea beaches close after deadly shark attack

Egyptian authorities have closed several beaches on the country's Red Sea coast after two female tourists were killed in shark attacks. One was a 68-year-old Austrian who had an arm torn off while swimming near the city of Hurghada on Friday, the regional governor said. Shark attacks are rare in...
WORLD
BBC

Motorcyclist dies after hitting road barrier

A motorcyclist has died after hitting a road barrier. Dyfed Powys Police said the single-vehicle crash happened at about 09:35 BST on Sunday on the A44 between Llanfihangel Nant Melan and New Radnor, in Powys. The male rider of a red Ducatti motorcycle was taken to hospital but died of...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Major incident following gas explosion

Penny Whitmore, who lives near the flats, said it had been an "emotional" day. "You worry about what people are going through," she said. She said she had got home from work and was in her house when she felt something that was "almost like an earthquake". "I came outside...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Norwich woman warned to remove 'dangerous' flowerpots

A woman who put flower pots outside her flat "to make it look nice", has been told to remove them by a council, as they could be a fire hazard. Tracey Stubbings, 41, received a letter from Norwich City Council telling her she must remove the pots at her flat.
U.K.

